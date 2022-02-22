Predicting the next 5 WWE Hall Of Fame headliners after The Undertaker 

The Undertaker was recently announced as a first-ballot inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. As soon as The Deadman's induction was announced, social media was awash with congratulatory messages from fans, superstars, and legends alike.

The Phenom is a well-deserved inductee, having had one of the longest and most consistent runs in the company's history. Over his illustrious career, the Last Outlaw has reinvented himself through different personas such as the Prince of Darkness, The American Badass, and Big Evil.

Due to his impressive in-ring career and immaculate protection of kayfabe, Taker was always assured of headlining the Hall of Fame when his time came. This year's WrestleMania will be held in his home state, making it even more inevitable.

The 7-time World Champion's induction ticks another name off the guaranteed Hall of Famers list. This raises the question of which current superstars or legends might headline their classes in the near future.

Let's predict the next five headliners of the WWE Hall of Fame after The Undertaker.

#5 In our predictions for the next 5 WWE Hall Of Fame headliners: Batista headlines the 2023 event

Six-time WWE Champion Batista was supposed to headline the Hall of Fame in 2020. Due to lockdown restrictions, as a result of Covid-19, his induction was postponed to a time when fans would be able to attend.

With crowds back in the arenas and WrestleMania 39 set to be held in the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, 2023 will be the perfect year to induct The Animal. With John Cena not yet close to retirement and The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns, the former Evolution member is the perfect candidate for an induction.

