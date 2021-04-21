Predicting the next champion for every title in WWE

Earlier this month, WWE WrestleMania 37 saw several championships change hands across the two nights. In fact, only three champions managed to successfully defend their titles.

As we head into the post-WrestleMania season, fans are looking forward to seeing how WWE books the title reigns of all their champions. Another major question in everyone's mind is which superstars will dethrone the current champions?

In this article, we will predict the next champions for all the titles in WWE. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the same.

Note: This article is only looking at the championships on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, except the 24/7 Championship.

#9 WWE RAW Tag Team Champions - The Viking Raiders

WrestleMania 37 saw the team of AJ Styles and Omos defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the two have been missing from the post-WrestleMania episodes of Monday Night RAW.

On the other hand, The Viking Raiders have returned to RAW after WrestleMania 37 and have already picked up a couple of dominating victories. It won't be long before these two set their eyes on the RAW Tag Team Championships. It is to be seen how long WWE keeps the titles on AJ Styles and Omos and The Viking Raiders could likely be the ones to defeat them.

Advertisement

#8 WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Rey and Dominik Mysterio

2021 WWE prediction Dominik and Rey Mysterio will win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #WWE #tagteamchampions pic.twitter.com/6qBw8wYRJR — Scott (@scott180142) January 2, 2021

The only main roster champions that did not defend their titles at WrestleMania 37 are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The two defended their titles successfully on the SmackDown before WrestleMania in a multi-team match against The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy, and The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik).

On the SmackDown after The Show of Shows, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions again successfully defended their titles against The Street Profits. On the same show, Rey Mysterio defeated Otis. WWE has hyped up the fact on multiple occasions that Rey and Dominik Mysterio could become the first father-son duo to win the WWE tag team titles. The two could likely be the ones to dethrone the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

1 / 5 NEXT