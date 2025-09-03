Predicting the Next Holder of Each WWE Title After Clash in Paris

Sami Zayn captured the United States Championship on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris. Before Zayn's victory, Naomi also relinquished her women's title on August 18 after announcing her pregnancy.

A few titles were on the line in Paris, as Becky Lynch successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella. Seth Rollins overcame LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso to remain the World Heavyweight Champion.

Who's next in line for each title on RAW and SmackDown? Here are predictions for the next holder of each title in WWE.

#6. Tag Team Turmoil

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the Judgment Day. The Secret Hervice won't be the duo to take the belts from the veterans.

Both Bliss and The Queen have won tag gold with Asuka, so the Kabuki Warriors should be next in line as Champions. The Wyatt Sicks toppled the Street Profits to win gold.

Nearly every SmackDown team has reigned with the WWE Tag Team Championship. Solo Sikoa lost the United States Championship. As the leader of the MFTs, he'll capture tag team gold with Talla T

Winning more gold gives Seth Rollins more power, so he'll send Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after the World Tag Team Titles of the Judgment Day. The Usos will be involved in the title picture after the BronBrons win gold.

#5. The Fate of the Women's US and International Titles

Giulia is still early in her underbooked run as Women's US Champion. She'll face Michin next and will get by the HBIC. Jade Cargill potentially beating Tiffany Stratton keeps the division in the same spot with a face at the top.

The Storm needs a little humility after completely disregarding everything Stratton has done as champ. For that reason, Cargill pivoting to beating Giulia would be a better use of the division.

Becky Lynch cleanly defeated Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. Lyra Valkyria cannot challenge The Man, and Bayley has already been in the picture. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will vie for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

With what happened on RAW between Lynch and CM Punk, Rhea Ripley will likely team with Punk and then pursue Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Predictions: Jade Cargill is the next Women's US Champion; Rhea Ripley is the next Women's Intercontinental Champion

#4. The US and Intercontinental Titles were Both Defended in France

If Carmelo Hayes doesn't turn face after his team with the Miz blows up, he'd be the perfect choice as the next US Champ. Since that's not likely, another intriguing star who hasn't won singles gold on the main roster will.

It won't be right away, but WWE has to do something significant with Aleister Black. He's too unique to be in throwaway feuds. Dethroning the lovable Sami Zayn will help his stock as a rising heel.

Dominik Mysterio cheated AJ Styles out of winning the Intercontinental Title yet again. Styles will hopefully get one more shot to take the title from Dirty Dom.

Predictions: Aleister Black is the next US Champion; AJ Styles is the next Intercontinental Champion

#3. New WWE Women's and Women's World Champions on the Horizon

Stephanie Vaquer has waited over six weeks for her chance to win the Women's World title. She'll have to wait a few more weeks until Wrestlepalooza for that title shot against IYO SKY.

The former champ has been torn between Ripley and the Kabuki Warriors, so one or both sides may cost her the title. SKY lost the title at Evolution, so her chances of regaining it so soon are low.

However, winning it back to lose it to Ripley at Crown Jewel in Perth is a strong possibility. Vaquer should capture the title next. As for Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship, her run is likely to end soon.

Cargill had her shot, so it's time for Bianca Belair to make a shocking return. Turning heel and winning the title would do wonders for the division, rather than trading one face for another.

Predictions: Stephanie Vaquer is the next Women's World Champion; Bianca Belair is the next WWE Women's Champion

#2. Who Will Stabilize the World Heavyweight Title Picture?

The nature of the World Heavyweight Championship has been to switch hands more often than its counterpart, the Undisputed Title. The newer belt has changed hands four times since WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins should have a decent run with it, holding on until the Royal Rumble season. If bookers want, they could opt for him to keep it until WrestleMania 42.

They can then proceed with a planned Punk vs. Rollins showcase match for the title. The Best in the World potentially gets a Royal Rumble win, a WrestleMania main event, and revenge on his bitter rival at The Show of Shows.

Prediction: CM Punk is the next World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. A New Name Holding the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Title from John Cena at SummerSlam. Bookers seem reluctant to put over a different star other than huge names like Rhodes, Cena, or Roman Reigns.

Unless they put faith in someone like LA Knight, like they did with Jey Uso, it's likely one of the same big names will probably beat Cody. Drew McIntyre would be perfect and is more than deserving, but he'll get one of the first shots at Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been a thorn in Gunther's side. Since he lost the World Heavyweight Title and will compete in the 2026 Royal Rumble, he could set his sights on SmackDown. That is, of course, unless officials think Roman Reigns needs another part-time title run.

Prediction: Gunther is the next Undisputed WWE Champion.

