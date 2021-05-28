Predicting the next holder of each title in NXT

NXT now has six Championships on its roster with the addition of the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. As WrestleMania 37 reset a good portion of the main-roster title pictures, TakeOver: Stand & Deliver did the same for NXT.

Karrion Kross dethroned Finn Balor while Raquel Gonzalez ended the impressive run of former NXT Women's Champ Io Shirai. While the other titles didn't change hands at TakeOver, they have switched hands since Stand & Deliver.

Santos Escobar unified the Cruiserweight titles, but lost it to Kushida. The Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands when Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

On last week's episode of NXT, Bronson Reed took the NXT North American belt from Johnny Gargano.

While some Champions will likely have long reigns, some may not. The Women's Tag titles have changed hands three times in the last few months. Shirai, however, reigned for almost a year as NXT Women's Champ.

How long will Kross run with the belt? Anything can happen with main-roster stars returning to NXT or big debuts taking place.

Here are our predictions for the next holders of each title in NXT.

#6 Which duo will disrupt The Way's run as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions?

LeRae and Hartwell

Candice LeRae finally won a title in NXT when she and Indi Hartwell defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Now that she has her gold, who will try to take it away?

NXT has pushed Zoey Stark pretty hard early on and she's met every challenge placed in her path. She may have broken even with Toni Storm, but that feat in and of itself is incredibly impressive due to each woman's amount of time in WWE.

Sarray is the latest face performer to debut and she's currently undefeated. The two women had a brief alliance due to being attacked by Storm. Sarray and Stark even faced each other as Stark wanted to be the Warrior of the Sun's first opponent in NXT.

Moon and Blackheart have already had a run with the belts but could win them back. But with the lack of top-level faces currently in NXT, those two will likely be future opponents for Gonzalez. Until more faces join the ranks in NXT, they are the top dogs (unless Shirai returns for more time).

Both Stark and Sarray could be future NXT Women's Champions. Since Gonzalez just won the title, however, she is likely to have a lengthy reign. Stark and Sarray will likely bolster the tag team ranks before either is inserted into the title picture. That will start with a tag team Championship win at some point this year.

The next NXT Women's Tag Team Champions - Sarray and Zoey Stark

