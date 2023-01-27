Predicting all the remaining entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble

The following WWE stars have already been declared for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble -

Zelina Vega

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan

Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley

Emma

While there are currently only seven participants, the rest of the field will likely be filled out by current members of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Some may even declare on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

In years past, WWE relied heavily on retired or non-active former performers. Names like Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Molly Holly have competed in more than one Royal Rumble.

With a current roster of talented women, WWE should not dip into that well for this year's match. Kelly Kelly and Wilson never really had memorable performances. So which female wrestlers will fill out the rest of the field for the women's Royal Rumble match? Here are the predictions for the remaining participants.

#3 RAW women to fill out the field

Ripley and LeRae have already been announced, so other active members of both shows will also be in the match. Bayley and Becky Lynch had a brief confrontation on the go-home episode of RAW. They will both be a part of the contest, as well as Asuka, who has been off of TV following WarGames in November.

Bayley's allies, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, will likely participate in the match. So will RAW members Dana Brooke, Mia Yim, Nikki Cross, and Tamina. If Carmella is medically cleared from her concussion, she'll also return to action.

Doudrop could return from her hiatus, but it doesn't seem likely. Alexa Bliss could pull double duty if she loses to Bianca Belair. Operating as if Doudrop and Bliss miss out this year, but if Mella returns, the number rises to 17 women.

#2 More names from SmackDown's roster will be added

The Queen of Harts has been off of TV dealing with a nasal injury.

For the blue brand, Vega, Rodriguez, Baszler, Morgan, and Emma have officially been announced as participants in the Royal Rumble. SmackDown has a lot of unannounced names like Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Lacey Evans, and Sonya Deville, who will likely be entrants.

Deville might face Charlotte Flair at the show, but that pairing isn't worth a premium live event yet. Shotzi, Nattie, and Aliyah are all out with injuries, but all three could show up in San Antonio.

Nattie is a trusted veteran who usually has long runs to help the match move along its spots. Ronda Rousey will reportedly not be a part of the event. Excluding managers like Scarlett, B-Fab, and Valhalla not entering, the number rises to 24 competitors.

#1 What surprises are in store for the 2023 Royal Rumble?

Naomi could be on her way back to WWE.

When it comes to surprise entrants, they can come from a few spots. NXT usually has a presence, so names like Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell make sense to keep that trend going this year.

There have also been rumors of Forbidden Door possibilities after WWE recently let Shinsuke Nakamura wrestle in Japan. Kairi Sane is the current IWGP Women's Champion and left WWE on good terms. She could easily pop up, as could Mickie James.

James competed in the match last year as the Knockouts' Champion, and she recently recaptured the title. Molly Holly also got a great reaction from fans when she returned for Royal Rumble in the past, making sense as a Hall of Fame participant.

One of the biggest surprises could come from Naomi. She's been out of WWE since last spring but could make a big return at the Royal Rumble. She's still under contract with WWE and has ties in the company. With Sane, Naomi, Hartwell, Stark, James, and Molly Holly, the field is filled out with 30 competitors.

