Predicting the remaining members of Smackdown's Men's Survivor Series team

Survivor Series is right around the corner and it is that time of the year when WWE's top shows, RAW and Smackdown, collide determine which brand is superior. The 34th edition of Survivor Series is going to be special in many ways, as WWE will be celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker.

As usual, WWE has announced various matchups for the grand event. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is all set to take on the WWE Champion Randy Orton. The WWE Universe will also witness a battle between Asuka and Sasha Banks unless there's a last-minute title change. The Street Profits vs The New Day is another entertaining contest that could steal the show at Survivor Series.

The traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination match looks set to be an explosive contest this year. The Red brand already seems to be very dominant with Superstars like Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus being part of the team.

WWE Smackdown will need to assemble an even stronger unit if it wants to become the superior Brand for the second straight year. So far, only Jey Uso and Kevin Owens have qualified for Smackdown's Men Survivor Series team. In this article, let's take a look at five possible Superstars who could fill in the remaining spots on Team Smackdown.

#5 Rey Mysterio joins Team Blue for Survivor Series

Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series 2019

Rey Mysterio has been a part of many memorable Survivor Series moments in his glorious career. His first match at the grand event came in 2005 when Mysterio was part of the Blue brand. And ever since then, Mysterio has continued to be a key player in this Battle of the Brands.

Mysterio has been a part of two consecutive Survivor Series events since making his WWE return in 2018. In 2018, Mysterio was part of Team SmackDown led by Shane McMahon, while last year, Mysterio battled the Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Rey Mysterio could be in search of a new direction, as his feud with Seth Rollins is gradually getting stale.

WWE Smackdown could play a trump card by including the Master of 619 to its Survivor Series Team. Rey Mysterio's experience at the event can help in making it a level playing field at the pay-per-view in what could probably be his last match at Survivor Series.