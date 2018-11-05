Predicting Smackdown's Survivor Series Men's Team

Samyak Hirawat

Which brand will be the superior one?

This past week was full of surprises and controversies in WWE. We got to see the women of WWE put an amazing performance at WWE Evolution, and they made this pay-per-view one of the best pay per views ever. And then came Crown Jewel, which was a huge disappointment. But that was the past, and now, let's focus on the future. And the future is Survivor Series.

Survivor Series is just two weeks away, and in just two weeks WWE has to hype up the event. Like every year, this year's Survivor Series will hold a traditional 5 on 5 elimination tag team match between the men of Smackdown Live and Raw to determine which is the superior brand.

The company has already announced Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion), Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion) and Becky Lynch (Smackdown's Women Champion) vs Ronda Rousey (Raw' Women Champion) for the event.

In this article, I will be predicting the men's team of Smackdown Live.

#5 Shane McMahon

He is the Best In The World

Shane McMahon is the "Best in the World." McMahon surprised everyone by winning the World Cup at Crown Jewel. McMahon took the place of an 'injured' Miz, and Corbin was unhappy with this. This was most probably done to start a feud between Raw’s Acting General Manager Baron Corbin and Shane McMahon ahead of Survivor Series.

Shane’s return to TV just before Crown Jewel was planned since SmackDown’s General Manager Paige probably could not travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Shane had to represent Smackdown Live there.

We can almost be sure that Shane McMahon will definitely be a part of the men's team of Smackdown Live. He could even make himself the captain of the Smackdown Live team, as he is the commissioner of the blue brand.

He can then continue the feud with Corbin at Survivor Series. This will also support the whole "brand supremacy" angle.

