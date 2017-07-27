Predicting the five highest earning GFW Superstars

GFW/TNA have some big names on the roster - but who earns the most?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017

GFW or TNA, which is it?

It always comes across as a bit odd when fans try to guess the earnings of their favourite superstars from the world of professional wrestling, but when it comes to the GFW/TNA collaboration we feel as if it’s necessary. After all, finances have been one of their central issues over the last few years, and it’s interesting to attempt predicting just how much the top stars are raking in compared to the mid-carders.

Some of them are probably just there to make a name for themselves and don’t put too much stock in their earnings, meanwhile, others will quite literally be there for the pay day and nothing else – other than to be handed a world title due to their name value (Yes, we’re looking at you, Alberto).

Of course, the five gentlemen listed here are much more talented than we could ever hope to be so it should come as no surprise that we’re bigging them up, and it’s worth noting that we believe they could all do a solid job elsewhere if given the opportunity. Then again, the same could be said of a lot of big names.

So with all of that being said, here are our predictions for the five highest earning GFW superstars.

#5 Ethan Carter III

TNA are riding EC3's coat tails

EC3 has been flying the flag for TNA ever since walking through the company’s doors a few years back, with his cocky heel-turned-babyface persona resonating with fans of Impact Wrestling around the globe.

His versatility and actual in-ring work meant that he was a firm hand on the main roster, and with his ‘imaginary’ ties to Dixie, he was always going to be treated well.

Carter has remained loyal to TNA throughout a sea of issues as of late, and you just know that he’s been rewarded handsomely because of it. Sure he may not be paid as kindly as some of the other big stars within the company, probably because of his name value by comparison, but he can’t really complain.