Predicting the Best and Worst of the upcoming episode of RAW

The Bellas are set to return this week

Now that ALL IN is over and praises coming from the world over have finally come to rest, let's focus on what WWE has in store for us in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

A couple of things went wrong in the last episode, most notably Strowman's potential heel turn as he teamed up against Ziggler and McIntyre to take down The Shield and Kevin Owens quitting WWE.

The acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor really clean in the last episode in what seemed like a total joke after Balor produced some interesting and breathtaking action against Corbin at SummerSlam and against Roman Reigns in the RAW episode post-Pay-Per-View.

There were some great moments as well. Trish Stratus' return and Bobby Lashley establishing himself as a dominant wrestler who was able to take down The Ascension in a 2 on 1 handicapped match. The Revival defeating the RAW Tag-Team Champions, The B Team in a non-title match.

So, let's take a look at what could possibly go right and what could possibly go wrong in the upcoming episode of RAW as we predict the Best and Worst of RAW.

Best: The Revival becoming the new Tag-Team Champions

The RAW Tag-Team Division has already suffered enough because of The B-Team. I might not completely agree with the idea that Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are not capable of giving great matches.

But the team has been booked so weak that it just doesn't fit. The Revival has been looked at as Champions ever since they were called up from NXT to RAW.

And finally looking at a team worthy of being Champions, holding the Tag-Team belt will revive the RAW's Tag-Team Division. WWE needs to look at the various angles by which this story can work.

The B Team, even though a brilliant idea at first became irritating and irksome as the team reached heights proving the other worthy teams had to sit back and watch. Let's hope the coming episode of RAW crown new Champions.

