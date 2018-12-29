Predicting the Final 4 of the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble kicks off the Road to Wrestlemania.

The 2019 Royal Rumble is a month away. While WWE often likes to make it seem like almost anyone has a chance to win the 30-superstar Battle Royal, only five or six wrestlers each year have a realistic chance to stamp their ticket to Wrestlemania.

This year, R-Truth earned the right to enter the match at #30 thanks to his win with Carmella in the Mixed Match Challenge. While he may likely try to enter both rumbles, Truth winning isn't likely to occur.

Last year's match saw John Cena, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura comprise the final four. Nakamura last eliminated Reigns in order to win the rumble.

But the way things have been booked over the last few months, several men have the chance to not only make the final four of the match but win the whole thing. Of course, a lot depends on who is holding each respective title heading into April.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will face off for the Universal Title at the event. If Lesnar retains, a babyface from Raw could likely be favoured. Should Strowman take the title, a heel from Raw could win.

Regarding Smackdown and Daniel Bryan holding the WWE Championship, it seems likely that he will hold the belt until Wrestlemania 35. That would mean a face from Smackdown would be potentially in the running.

Skybet.com released its latest odds on December 22, 2018, as to the favourites to win the match. Who was the favourite and who will potentially join him in the final four? Here are my predictions.

#4 Finn Balor

Finn Balor will always be looking to win back the Universal Championship he never lost.

Rumours last week suggested that Finn Balor was in for a huge push in the near future. He's over with the crowd and is one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE.

He was also one of the final four in last year's Rumble match. It's easy to envision a scenario where Balor is one of the early entrants in the match and has the yearly 'iron-man' performance.

I don't think he's going to win this year's rumble but he's more than capable of lasting until the end of the match. That 'iron-man' spot might be his consolation prize for not being pegged to win the whole thing.

His alleged push might not start until after the Royal Rumble, but if the McMahons were genuine about giving some stars more opportunities, they should start with Balor.

