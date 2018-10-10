×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Predicting The Other 4 Superstars That Can Be The Competitors In The WWE World Cup

Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
524   //    10 Oct 2018, 16:07 IST

Who will be the other competitors?
Who will be the other competitors?

WWE announced a few weeks ago that they will be revisiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again for another PPV. This time, the event is called Crown Jewel. It will take place on November 2 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel will feature a monumental one-night World Cup Tournament, featuring eight of the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE battling it out to determine the best in the world.

John Cena (RAW) was added as the first participant of this tournament. Kurt Angle (RAW) qualified as the second one after winning the Battle Royal on this week's Raw. The first SmackDown Live Superstar to qualify for the competition is Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma defeated Samoa Joe on this week's SmackDown Live and Randy Orton also qualified for WWE's World Cup by defeating Big Show.

Four superstars can still qualify for the World Cup. In this article, I will be predicting the remaining participants who could possibly qualify for the WWE World Cup.

#4 Finn Balor (RAW)

WWE World Cup could do wonders for Finn Balor
WWE World Cup could do wonders for Finn Balor

Although WWE is calling this a World Cup all the four superstars who have qualified are Americans. It would be much more interesting if the superstars belong to different countries. Balor is from Ireland so this will also add an element of competition between the superstars of different countries.

Finn Balor can hugely benefit from this tournament. Since his return, he has only been involved in mid-card feuds.

He got a chance for recapturing the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns but lost that match.

He has been lost in the shuffle and winning the World Cup could improve the image of Balor as a competitor and can also push him in the Universal Title picture.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Drew McIntyre Rey Mysterio Leisure Reading
Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Predicting Every Participant in the WWE World Cup at...
RELATED STORY
25 Countries that the current roster can represent in the...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who would benefit from a strong showing in...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 best candidates to represent the USA...
RELATED STORY
5 best candidates to win the WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for winning the World Cup at WWE Crown...
RELATED STORY
5 dream competitors for WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
16 Superstars from different countries who could...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT wrestlers who should compete in the WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
Dream Booking the WWE World Cup (Part 1: Participants)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us