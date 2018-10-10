Predicting The Other 4 Superstars That Can Be The Competitors In The WWE World Cup

Who will be the other competitors?

WWE announced a few weeks ago that they will be revisiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again for another PPV. This time, the event is called Crown Jewel. It will take place on November 2 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel will feature a monumental one-night World Cup Tournament, featuring eight of the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE battling it out to determine the best in the world.

John Cena (RAW) was added as the first participant of this tournament. Kurt Angle (RAW) qualified as the second one after winning the Battle Royal on this week's Raw. The first SmackDown Live Superstar to qualify for the competition is Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma defeated Samoa Joe on this week's SmackDown Live and Randy Orton also qualified for WWE's World Cup by defeating Big Show.

Four superstars can still qualify for the World Cup. In this article, I will be predicting the remaining participants who could possibly qualify for the WWE World Cup.

#4 Finn Balor (RAW)

WWE World Cup could do wonders for Finn Balor

Although WWE is calling this a World Cup all the four superstars who have qualified are Americans. It would be much more interesting if the superstars belong to different countries. Balor is from Ireland so this will also add an element of competition between the superstars of different countries.

Finn Balor can hugely benefit from this tournament. Since his return, he has only been involved in mid-card feuds.

He got a chance for recapturing the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns but lost that match.

He has been lost in the shuffle and winning the World Cup could improve the image of Balor as a competitor and can also push him in the Universal Title picture.

