Predicting the results of the 2019 NXT End of Year Awards

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Dec 2019, 00:10 IST SHARE

NXT is wrapping up a fantastic year in 2019, and as they do every year (as opposed to the main roster's old Slammy Awards), the Year End Awards are here. Fans can vote on social media in a variety of categories, and as you'd expect, each and every category is incredibly stacked, and we have a feeling there will be a few surprises, as fans certainly have different tastes for their wrestling.

So sit back and read along as we look back on an amazing year for NXT, and cast our votes in each and every category. Let us know in the comment section below who you will be voting for in each category, as our opinions will definitely differ given how many amazing performers and matches make up each category.

NXT Takeover of the Year - Takeover: New York (Runner Up: Takeover: WarGames)

As you'd expect, every single Takeover of the year 2019 was fantastic, but from top to bottom, nothing matched the card that took place in New York over WrestleMania 35 weekend. 4 out of 5 of these matches are arguably Match of the Year candidates, and on the biggest wrestling stage of the year, NXT once again stepped up and showed why they are WWE's brightest brand, and have been for quite some time.

Despite missing the likes of Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa, this card still featured plenty of NXT's biggest stars, and from start to finish, this show was incredible, being arguably the best wrestling show in all of 2019. The early tag team match was frentic and fast-paced, the UK title match was hard-hitting, the women's matched showcased immense talent, the Riddle/Dream match was great storytelling and the main event had everything you'd like in a wrestling match, and if you haven't seen this event, you should.

