Predicting when Becky Lynch will drop the RAW Women's Championship

How long with The Man be RAW Women's Champion?

The Man Becky Lynch is currently on one of the best runs in the history of the WWE and it doesn't appear it's coming to an end any time soon. By the end of the week, Becky Lynch will cross the 200-day milestone as RAW Women's Champion. That's a feat that's only been accomplished two other times -- Alexa Bliss (222) and Ronda Rousey (232).

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Lynch will become the longest-reigning Women's Champion. She will tie Rousey's record the Monday after Survivor Series. Assuming it's RAW vs. SmackDown again, Lynch's title will not be on the line that night.

For obvious reasons, she will not defend her title at Crown Jewel either. So unless she loses it on RAW (which I highly doubt would happen) her next chance is at TLC in December. Or the yet to be announced, but still reportedly in discussion, Evolution PPV.

Would the WWE take the title off of her that close to WrestleMania season? Possibly. There's a lot of ways the company could go. Let's take a look at a few scenarios, shall we?

#1 A shocking upset before the new year?

Could a returning Liv Morgan shock the world?

I think a returning Liv Morgan would make the perfect TLC opponent for Becky Lynch. We haven't seen the former Riott Squad member since her loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown weeks ago.

She's been rumored to be debuting a new character upon her return. I would bet it's going to be soon too, considering she was actually drafted to RAW instead of being allowed to hit free agency. That makes me believe the company has plans for her.

A program with The Man would be a great way to establish Morgan as a singles competitor. However, I don't see her going over. Lynch's title reign has hit the point where her defeat needs to be special. If she's going to drop the title, it'll be at a bigger stage to someone a little more accomplished.

