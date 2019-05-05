Predicting who will be the champions in WWE once SummerSlam rolls around

Another big PPV that could alter things in WWE is SummerSlam.

While WrestleMania essentially rebooted the WWE in terms of the champions in the company, there will likely be some turnover between now and the Biggest Show of the Summer, SummerSlam. A few top stars will likely keep their titles while unfortunate situations in a few divisions will probably lead to some new champions sooner rather than later.

Money in the Bank will also play a big part in the top championships as WWE has traditionally had one winner cash in rather quickly while saving the other cash-in for the second half of the year.

Another thing to consider is that because 'Mania took place in New York/New Jersey, a few champions from that area were crowned. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were victorious against the Revival and Tony Nese, a New Yorker, ended Buddy Murphy's impressive reign as Cruiserweight Champ and Carmella, 'the Princess of Staten Island', won the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

Since a good deal of title changes will likely take place between now and SummerSlam, here are my predictions for just who will be holding particular titles within WWE once the Biggest Party of the Summer takes over Toronto.

#10 Raw Tag Team Champions - Viking Raiders

WWE has few tag teams on Raw that could be champions come August, but the former experience might be champions sooner rather than later.

It appears that The Usos and The Revival are going to feud with each other at the moment, leaving the current champions, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, needing a new set of challengers. Since the Authors of Pain aren't back yet and due to how the Viking Raiders have been booked upon debuting, I think that they will win the Raw Tag Team titles within the next two months.

That could set up a match for SummerSlam between The Raiders and The Usos. It's apparent that The Revival aren't going to be treated seriously going forward. As an adult fan, the whole back-shaving skit was more embarrassing than funny. Both teams are so much better than that.

Other than The Usos, Viking Raiders and Revival, there aren't any other teams on Raw that are on their level. The Good Brothers could be, but will likely be a secondary act since they are reportedly leaving in the Fall once their contracts expire. The Ascension and Lucha House Party are novelty acts, and Ryder and Hawkins probably won because they wanted to end Hawkins' losing streak and have the hometown boys win at WrestleMania.

Of course, makeshift teams could always arise between now and the Summer, but based on the division as it currently sits, I think the Viking Raiders make us all forget about their originally terrible first name on the main roster by walking into the Biggest Show of the Summer as Raw Tag Team Champions.

