Predicting who will hold the main belts on WWE at the end of 2018

Could Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles still hold on to their belts in 2019?

2018 has been an exciting year in WWE, with great action on both brands, a lot of surprises, and shock returns to the WWE. We've seen new champions crowned, while the old dogs still are at the top of the food chain, too.

The year has just two PPVs remaining in the WWE - Survivor Series and TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, both coming to us from California. There are exciting feuds in progress currently on both brands, with the titles hotly contested and several interesting feuds that could culminate at the end of the year, before the first PPV of 2019 - Royal Rumble.

In this article, we look at which Superstars will hold the eight key titles in the WWE, namely the Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship, US Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the two big ones - the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

#1 RAW Tag Team Champions - AOP

The Authors of Pain became the RAW tag team champions on RAW from Manchester, England, when they defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match, following which Rollins was attacked by his tag team partner, Dean Ambrose.

At Survivor Series, AOP will face off against SmackDown tag team champions, The Bar, in what will be an exciting match involving four big men who have great athleticism.

It is unlikely that Seth Rollins (and Dean Ambrose) will want to ask for their rematch for the tag titles as they are set to feud with each other, possibly for the Intercontinental title.

AOP don't have any strong opponents on RAW as the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler - who were former tag team champions, look set to go their separate ways as McIntyre is going to get a push at the top of the card.

I think that AOP will hold the titles for quite some time and will easily hold it till next year and it is likely that they will be pushed hard by WWE and made to look strong, perhaps squashing all tag teams on RAW like The Revival, The Ascension, Gable and Roode, and The B team, to name a few.

#2 SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Bludgeon Brothers

The Bar are the current SmackDown tag team champions, but it's not long before the title changes hands, as has been the case over the last year or more. The New Day and The Usos have dominated the title, winning the belt six times between each other (3 each), and have had an epic rivalry.

It looks like that rivalry is waning, and there could be two new tag teams who will replace them and compete for the SmackDown tag titles - The Bar and Bludgeon Brothers.

While The New Day and The Usos are athletic, quick and perform high-flying moves, The Bar and Bludgeon Brothers offer the opposite - strong, deadly and brutal.

Reports suggest that Rowan could return from injury and that the Bludgeon Brothers may be introduced back to the WWE Universe soon. We could perhaps see the title change at TLC, which is the last PPV of the year.

