WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Opponent For TLC Changed?

Braun Strowman

What's the story?

It seems like Braun Strowman typifies the phrase "always a bridesmaid, never a bride", when it comes to titles on WWE. The Monster Among Men was expected by many to hold a major title this year, as recent as the Crown Jewel PPV, where he was defeated by Brock Lesnar... again.

We don't know if that will change anytime soon, but what's changed is Strowman's opponent for the TLC PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman has had an incredible year. He won the RAW tag team belts with a kid, won the Greatest Royal Rumble, and the Money in the Bank match, but a world title has eluded him.

He has lost four matches for the Universal title this year, once to Reigns and the rest in matches with Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

The SAP Center in San Jose, California, which will host this year's TLC PPV, has advertised three matches for the PPV. Strowman will face off against RAW Acting GM Baron Corbin, who attacked and cost him his match against Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Earlier reports had predicted that Strowman would face off against McIntyre at the TLC PPV.

Reports suggest that Lesnar has just signed for two matches in the WWE, one of which will be against AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

Two other matches have also been advertised for the PPV, as Dean Ambrose will have a shot at Seth Rollins' Intercontinental title, while Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey will face off for the RAW Women's title.

What's next?

At the upcoming Survivor Series PPV, Strowman will be a part of Team RAW in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match.

Do you think Baron Corbin would be the ideal opponent for Strowman at TLC? Leave your comments below!