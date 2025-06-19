Predicting the WWE Evolution 2025 match card following Liv Morgan's injury

WWE Monday Night RAW featured an unfortunate injury this week. Liv Morgan injured her arm in the opening moments of her bout with Kairi Sane, and it was later revealed that she dislocated her shoulder.

Unfortunately, this will likely hurt a lot of plans heading into the all-women Evolution PLE next month. She was likely going to work with Nikki Bella in some way at the show, and the former Women's World Champion was seemingly IYO's next challenger as well. Now, all of those storylines are seemingly out the window.

This article will take a look at five matches that could make up the Evolution card now that Liv Morgan is hurt. Premium Live Events under Triple H's creative rarely exceed five bouts, and with a top star now injured, it seems even more unlikely that there'll be more than the usual amount of matches.

It should be noted that this will exclusively cover matches from RAW and SmackDown, along with potential legends. While NXT, Evolve, or even AAA could potentially be featured, it isn't clear what role these brands will play in the show, if any at all. What will Evolution potentially have to offer?

Below are predictions for the WWE Evolution 2025 match card following Liv Morgan's injury.

#5. The Bella Twins will battle Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

The Bella Twins could be back in a WWE ring soon. Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan had issues on RAW last week, and many believed it was setting up a Women's Tag Team Title match for Evolution.

Roxanne Perez has become the newest associate of The Judgment Day, despite Liv Morgan seemingly being against the idea. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv's partner, was initially against Roxanne being involved too, but they showed some potential unity on RAW this week.

This is likely the easiest change to make to the card, since the story being built up already supports this match. With Liv out, Raquel could simply team up with Roxanne instead to battle The Bellas.

#4. Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the title at the beginning of 2025 after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. She has since retained the gold in bouts against Bayley, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair.

Trish Stratus is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She broke out during the Attitude Era and went on to pave the way for women's wrestlers as a multi-time Women's Champion. She is also a WWE Hall of Famer and could be Tiffany's next major opponent.

Given that the two teamed up earlier this year, and both have mainstream appeal, Evolution would be the perfect stage for a dream match between the stars.

#3. Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria will battle it out

The story of Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria is a complicated one. For years, Becky served as Lyra's mentor both in and out of WWE. Meanwhile, Lyra and Bayley formed a tag team and were set to challenge for gold at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, things went awry. Bayley was taken out before their match at the Show of Shows, and it later turned out to be Becky who attacked her. The Man later betrayed Lyra, too. Bayley eventually returned, but there seems to be tension between her and Valkyria.

The messy dynamic between the three stars could lead to a Triple Threat Match at Evolution over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lyra wants the belt back, Becky wants to keep the gold, and Bayley would like to win it for the first time.

#2. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will clash over the Women's World Championship again

IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion. Beyond just being a current title holder, she is also a former WWE Women's Champion, a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Women's Champion. IYO is fantastic, and her success is well earned.

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling, and she wants the Women's World Championship. She held the title earlier this year, but shockingly lost the gold to IYO before WrestleMania, in large part thanks to Bianca Belair.

With The Eradicator wanting the gold back, it seems like the two could be on a path to Evolution. Given that Liv is injured now, IYO certainly needs a challenger, and Rhea fits the bill better than anybody.

#1. A Women's Battle Royal will be on the show to account for most other performers not booked

The final match likely to take place at Evolution is a massive Women's Battle Royal. The multi-woman match is essential, as it would feature various stars not otherwise booked for the show.

WWE has a ton of female performers. They have a bunch on RAW and SmackDown, but the company also has women in Evolve, NXT, and even AAA that could feature. As if that's not enough, there are also a wealth of legends who pop in now and again.

A big Battle Royal could be a showcase for the women not listed elsewhere. Names such as Bianca Belair, Giulia, Zelina Vega, Paige, Kali Armstrong, Sol Ruca, and Nia Jax could be given some shine.

