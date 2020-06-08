Predictions for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Predicting the winners and the losers from this special TakeOver show.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be the 25th edition of the 'In Your House' series.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Remember the era where WWE (then WWF) held PPVs where real houses were given away? Well, those times are (sort of) back, with WWE reviving the In Your House gimmick for a new edition of the NXT supershow.

The NXT TakeOver: In Your House comes in a very specific time for the world, and for wrestling in particular, as WWE presents its first TakeOver since the start of the lockdown (and yes, they did have a mini-TakeOver on NXT TV, but that won't count), following the main-roster models of WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

The show has a lot of potential to be among the best NXT TakeOvers ever, which is a very high bar considering that the worst show has been better than any main roster PPV in the last five years. This NXT TakeOver looks very eventful and enticing despite taking place in front of limited/non-existent audience, with the debut of Karrion Kross, Gargano's first match as heel since the Ciampa feud "ended" (presumably), and the NXT Women's Championship match bound to be big highlights from the show.

The card seems fine like always, with a lot of potential for an all-time great show just because of the wrestling alone. NXT TakeOvers are always very good at least and provide some eye-popping moments. Some matches were built more than others, which is normal in some cases as the frantic nature of the tapings makes it almost impossible to focus on all matches in the same way. However, the atmosphere and the talent involved can elevate even a half-built storyline into a great showcase.

With that in mind, let's go over the card and make some predictions. Hopefully, this NXT TakeOver still manages to entertain us as these shows always do despite the current circumstances.

Let's get to business...

#1 Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox will take on the team of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

This match is as basic of a booking as it could get, but that doesn't deny the talent involved their ability to turn it into a very enjoyable match. The intersection of multiple feuds may seem like a classic and lazy way of booking at points, yet it is the perfect choice to have some exciting storyline crossovers.

The main feud here might look like Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, but it is actually Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai despite that feud falling flat since the introduction of Raquel Gonzalez. The story between them goes back to Survivor Series 2019, as does their relation with (now heel) LeRae, yet it feels like the least interesting story, and definitely falling behind Candice-Yim feud, which in itself orbits around the Keith Lee-Johnny Gargano feud.

Heading into this encounter, the momentum is on the heels' side (at least considering Candice LeRae). On the go-home NXT episode, LeRae pinned Yim during the intergender tag match they had alongside Gargano and Lee respectively, which gives her an edge over 'The Blasian Baddie' heading into this six-woman tag match.

As mentioned, the Nox/Kai feud has fallen back in importance behind any women's rivalry or any rivalry on NXT in general. Since the introduction of Raquel Gonzalez, WWE seems to lose their memo on what the purpose of the feud is and don't know who to push exactly coming out of it or even when to end it in the first place. Gonzalez still seems like a pretty green prospect and needs more matches to shine and build herself up so the lackey role might be her comfort zone at the moment. In general, the only interesting thing here is how the character of Shotzi Blackheart will interact in a tag team situation.

Predicting this match might seem hard, considering that WWE are trying to push Candice LeRae's new heel act with her husband as their priority with this six-woman tag. However, a babyface win, particularly for Mia Yim, can be beneficial considering its relation to what will happen in the Women's title match, so there is a clear conflict of interest. A final prediction, however, has to be made.

Prediction: Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi Blackheart to win

