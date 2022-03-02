5 early result predictions for WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is upon us, and it promises to be historic. The two-night extravaganza will take place on April 2 and 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Some incredibly high-profile matches have been announced for the event, including a blockbuster main event involving both world titles.

Six matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, four of them announced for a specific night. It is the biggest Mania in quite a while, with WWE leaving no stone unturned to promote it.

At first glance, the matches are all high-stakes encounters with elite competitors contesting them. However, fans have already started predicting the outcome of said matches. Jumping on this bandwagon, we will try to do the same.

Here are five early result predictions for WrestleMania 38.

#5 On our list of result predictions for WrestleMania 38: Dominik Mysterio turns on his father after losing

Dominik Mysterio could turn on his father Rey

The Dominik Mysterio heel turn has been teased for a long time now. His alliance with his father Rey has seen him lose matches he should have won in convincing fashion.

The duo head to WrestleMania to face the team of the Miz and Logan Paul. Their opponents are two vultures looking to make an example out of the father-son pair. Failure to beat them would be terrible for the Mysterios, but perhaps more so for one of them.

Dominik could snap and attack his father after their loss, cementing his heel turn in the process. A feud with the Master of the 619 could be the defining moment of his career as he looks to take the next step in WWE.

#4 Bianca Belair knocks off the Man

Becky Lynch made a shocking return to SummerSlam as fans gave her a thunderous ovation. However, the enthusiasm died down a little when she quickly beat Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Many months later, Belair is the No. 1 Contender to Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship. The two will do battle at WrestleMania 38, and we are backing The EST of WWE to get her revenge.

Big Time Becks has knocked off many opponents during her time as champion. However, we predict her to drop the title to her latest opponent.

#3 AJ Styles gets the Edge over his opponent

Edge’s open challenge for WrestleMania was answered by AJ Styles. That unlocked a new range of emotions in him as he proceeded to attack his opponent and turn heel.

With Styles now set to face Edge at WrestleMania 38, there will be a lot of animosity between the pair. It will only increase, and we are backing the Phenomenal One to take the win over the Ultimate Opportunist.

Twenty minutes of intense and thrilling wrestling action between two industry icons will give fans their money's worth. After that, however, it should be the two-time WWE Champion standing over his opponent.

#2 Ronda Rousey taps Charlotte Flair out

Charlotte Flair is set to do battle with Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair’s reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion has seen her take on all comers. However, she will face her biggest test when she takes on Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

The last time the two women met, the match ended in a disqualification as Flair attacked Rousey with a kendo stick. Since that night at Survivor Series, WrestleMania 38 will be their second one-on-one encounter.

We predict the Baddest Woman on the Planet to get some payback and take the Queen’s title. However, she will have to get past Flair’s unmatched wrestling acumen.

#1 WWE bets all their money on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will meet Brock Lesnar in the biggest match of their careers

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to do battle at WrestleMania 38 in a winner-take-all title unification match. It will be the biggest WrestleMania main event in quite some time, with nothing separating the two superstars as far as the odds are concerned.

This is tricky to predict, given Reigns holds a (tainted) victory over Lesnar during his Universal Championship reign. Hence, the storyline suggests that the former gets his comeuppance and the latter his win at Mania.

However, we will go with The Tribal Chief on this one. As impressive as The Beast has been, putting the titles on a full-time star would be a better option. This would indicate WWE’s unwavering belief in Reigns and give him the green light to lead the company into a new era.

