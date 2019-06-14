Pro Wrestling News: CM Punk praises recently retired WWE Superstar's upcoming movie

Hollywood Bros

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter to praise Batista's upcoming action comedy movie Stuber. Batista will be starring in the upcoming Michael Dowsie project, alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Natalie Morales.

In case you didn't know...

Much like The Rock and John Cena, Dave Bautista's career in Hollywood seems to be on the uptick. Batista first big break in Hollywood came in 2014 when he landed the very monumental role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. This led to substantial roles in Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

At WrestleMania 35, Batista wrestled his last pro wrestling bout when he lost a No Holds Barred match to Triple H. While he is retired, Batista has not been shy about criticizing WWE's current product. In a recent interview, Batista goes on to say that the creative process has dissolved over the years. He believes that there is no current vision for the product and they change things constantly.

The heart of the matter

As reported above, CM Punk took to Twitter to praise Batista's upcoming film, Stuber. Here's what he actually said.

I saw Stuber a few months ago and because I was sitting near Dave Bautista. I tried not to laugh as to not put him over too much but I failed. Hard to not laugh out loud at this one. Hilarious, go see it!

CM Punk loved the movie experience overall, and it is good to see he is in contact with his former WWE colleague.

According to IMDB,

"A mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a grizzled detective (Dave Bautista) who is hot on the trail of a terrorist and finds himself thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep himself unharmed and work with his passenger while maintaining his high-class rating."

What's next?

Stuber is due to release on July 12. Batista has certainly come a long way from WWE Champion to a Hollywood action star. Perhaps, the only thing left would be for John Cena, The Rock and Batista to team up together in a big budget action movie. In Hollywood, anything is possible!