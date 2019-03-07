Pro Wrestling News: Fenix says Lucha Bros. work in every company but WWE because 'their contracts are nuts'

Fenix is one of the best professional wrestlers not in WWE.

What's the story?

Two of the most in-demand wrestlers in the world are the Lucha Brothers, Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Fenix recently spoke with WrestlinInc for its WINCLY podcast about a variety of topics, including some thoughts about WWE and its contracts. 411mania carried transcripts of the interview.

Fenix is one of the most talented and exciting wrestlers in the world. He's a former Lucha Underground champion and a former Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling Tag Team Champion.

He and his brother, Pentagon Jr. wrestle for several promotions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The heart of the matter

Fenix and his brother were linked to signing with WWE at some point last year, but due to their contracts with Lucha Underground, they were prevented from signing with the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

Due to that, they picked up more dates with Impact Wrestling, Major League wrestling and even signed contracts to appear for All Elite Wrestling.

“We are in every company now except for WWE… because their contracts are nuts. The time is coming up – I don’t know if it’s WWE. I don’t know. The moment now is the best because I can wrestle whatever wrestler in MLW, whatever wrestler in AEW, in AAW, in Japan, in England, in Mexico…. I’m free and I love it.”

He also spoke about how the fans all over the world have reacted to the Lucha Libre style that he and his brother have helped carry on.

“I feel grateful with the crowds in every state, every country all over the world because of how they’ve accepted the Lucha Bros style. We love the business. We love the sport. It’s our life for us… Everything we do is with passion and love and we do it for the crowd.”

Due to appearing in various promotions, they have had to alter their style from promotion to promotion, but it only helps improve their standing in the business.

What's next?

Since they recently signed contracts with AEW, any move that would see the Lucha Brothers in WWE will likely have to wait until 2020.

Fenix's fast-pace style mirrors his career in that he wrestles anywhere and everywhere as long as a ring is present.

The jury is out as to just how WWE might book the brothers, but a lot of fans would definitely like to see the duo in the WWE as a tag team or singles wrestlers.

