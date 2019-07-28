×
Pro Wrestling News: John Morrison to undergo stem cell treatment

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
365   //    28 Jul 2019, 18:28 IST

Johnny Impact aka John Morrison has shared on his Instagram account that he will be undergoing advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries 
What's the story?

According to Wrestling Inc, Johnny Impact aka John Morrison has shared on his Instagram account that he will be undergoing advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries that have been ailing him for 18 years.

In case you didn't know..

After his match with Rich Swann at Slammiversary XVII, John Morrison is essentially done with Impact Wrestling. There are rumors circulating that he could end up going back to WWE. With WWE wanting to swoop up as many wrestlers as possible, it's very probable that they could make an offer substanial enough for him to return.

At the same time, his acting career could be his primary focus as well. There is a likelihood that AEW could make him an offer and put him in a program with one of the top stars in the company.

With AEW's weekly show set to debut in October, John Morrison would have a substantial platform with TNT being a major cable network.

The heart of the matter...

John Morrison (real name John Hennigan) posted on his Instagram that he will be receiving advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries that he has sustained for over 18 years.

View this post on Instagram

I am happy to announce that today, I have joined the team at @bioxcellerator_ 😎 #bioXmen 😎 I’m excited to head to Medellin, Colombia, South America to receive according to my research safe and extremely advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries incurred over the last 18 years of making towns, bumping & feeding, & taking dudes to Slamtown 👊🏼💥 orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury, to rare auto immune disease, If you want to become a #bioXmen or #bioXwomen, reach out to BioXcellerator and ask for my good friend David Truitt- he knows what’s what regarding stem cell treatment 🙌🏼 David guided me through my consultation with care and passion & if you’re interested in stem cells he’ll do the same for you- direct message him on his personal instagram page @iowahawksfan06 with questions or to get started‼️ Tell him I sent you! —————————————————————————- #bioxcellerator #stemcells #MayorOfStemtown #MayorOfSlamtown #stemcelltherapy #stemcell #health #regenerativemedicine #science #healing #wrestling #wwe #impact #roh #aew #njpw #podcast #ufc

A post shared by John Hennigan (@johnhennigan) on

What's next?

While it's interesting that he is trying to get treatment, it's also indicative that he could be back in a wrestling ring sooner than later. After leaving Impact after his match with Rich Swann at Slammiversary XVII, John Morrison is currently one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling at the moment.

It's fair to say that all wrestling fans would be wishing him a speedy recovery so that Morrison can keep entertaining everyone.


