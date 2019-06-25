Pro Wrestling News: Felony charges against former WWE Superstar dropped by prosecutors

According to TMZ, former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels, who was arrested last month for bringing a gun to the Tampa International Airport, had felony charges dropped against her.

Terri Runnels was arrested last month for bringing a gun to the Tampa International Airport. While it's unknown for how long she was in custody, she went on to explain on Twitter that she had just forgotten that the gun was still in her bag.

She also revealed that the gun was used to kill Armadillos at her mother's house because they were raiding her garden and going after the chickens. She was there for a week and a half, and when she got home, she barely had any sleep. The flight she was going to take was at 4 a.m. and due to lack of sleep, she merely forgot that the gun (9MM Glock) was still in her bag.

Considering that bringing a gun to an airport is illegal, the punishment would have been severe, with imprisonment up to 5 years and a fine of $5000. You can watch her full explanation below.

😮😥🙄😤 Love you all...THANK YOU FOR ALL OF THE CALLS AND MESSAGES! 🙏❣ pic.twitter.com/UT3QUpf6AX — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) May 30, 2019

As reported above, prosecutors have dropped the charges against Terri Runnels issuing a 'letter of release' dismissal. According to court officials, while the case has been dismissed, prosecutors could still bring the case up again - but the chances of this happening are very low.

It's good to hear that Terri Runnels is off the hook. It seemed like an unfortunate mix-up had resulted in her arrest. With the rise in gun violence in the United States, officials were not wrong to take action; but it seems that cooler heads have prevailed. To put it bluntly, justice has been served.