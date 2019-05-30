Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar reportedly arrested at Tampa International Airport

Marlena

What's the story?

It's been reported by TMZ that former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels has been arrested in Florida on Wednesday for bringing a gun to the airport.

In case you didn't know..

Terri Runnels aka Marlena was the on-screen manager of Goldust during the 1990s. She was also his real-life wife. They were married in 1993 and divorced in 1999. After managing Goldust, Terri Runnels was involved in various storylines in the company managing the likes of The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian and Perry Saturn.

Interestingly enough, she was one of four women to win the WWE Hardcore Championship. Though, it's probably best to remember that she held it for less than 10 seconds before being pinned by Stevie Richards. This was when the championship had the 24/7 rule still on.

Terri Runnels was released from WWE in 2004, after eight years with the company. She did return for the Raw 25 special episode that also included Torrie Wilson and Michelle McCool.

The heart of the matter

As reported by TMZ sports, Terri Runnels was arrested at the Tampa International Airport at 7:32 AM for carrying a concealed firearm or gun. This has been considered a class 3 felony in the state. TMZ also states that Runnels was arrested at the security checkpoint with a loaded Gloak 9mm.

She has been taken to jail and the bond to free her is set at $2000. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison and $5000 in fines. While it's unclear at this time what her status is, TMZ states she is still in jail.

What's next?

It's unfortunate that the former WWE Diva and Manager has been arrested. We only hope that everything is sorted out and that she gets out of jail very soon.