Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar reveals the story behind her arrest at Tampa International Airport 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
74   //    30 May 2019, 17:49 IST

Behind bars?
Behind bars?

What's the story?

As per an earlier report, former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to the Tampa International Airport. Terri Runnels went on to Twitter and gave her side of the story as to why she brought a weapon to the airport.

In case you didn't know..

Terri Runnels AKA Marlena is a former WWE Diva who was originally the WWE manager of Goldust. She is also the former wife of Dustin Runnels. As reported, Terri Runnels was in possession of a 9MM Glock, which was found at a security checkpoint.

She was charged with possession of a concealed weapon. If convicted, she could face up to 5 years in prison and $5000 in fines.

The heart of the matter

As noted, Terri Runnels went on Twitter to explain that the gun was in her bag simply because she forgot about it. Special thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription. She goes on to explain,

And I literally—when I go to see my mom, I pack my gun because she has armadillos that ruin her garden and other critters that go after her chickens. I usually take my gun when I go to see her. I was with her for about a week and a half, and helping her out. I got home and was literally, I think I got eight hours sleep in three days. And then I got up this morning, Wednesday the 29th, I think it was 4 am when I got up to make this early flight to go to Allentown for the show, for the benefit, for Sam.

She also wants everyone she had no intention to harm anyone and that no one should report otherwise.

I don't even know what to say because I'm going to start crying, so, I'm going to shut up. But I at least wanted you guys to know what mistake I had made and what happened. I think some places are reporting as if I had intended to do something terrible. I simply forgot that it was in that bag.

What's next?

It's unknown at this time what's the next step for Terri Runnels. Hopefully, everything will be sorted out in due course of time.

Tags:
Goldust Forgotten legends of WWE WWE Divas
