Pro Wrestling News: Grado reveals backstage details from his ICW title match against Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Poster for the Grado vs Drew McIntyre match

It's been a fun last few weeks on Dropkick DiSKussions where we've spoken with the likes of Lio Rush, Mark Andrews, Chris Van Vliet and Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young. Episode 5 didn't disappoint either as Grado came all the way from the 'tap end ae Stevenson' to chat with me at Rufus T Firefly in Glasgow.

The former Insane Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion opened up to me about his crowning moment in ICW - winning the belt from Drew McIntyre with a little help from Mick Foley!

Drew [McIntyre] is the best guy in the world to wrestle, I learned so much from him. I'm not the most technically gifted wrestler in the world by any means. He helped make me look like a star, and I loved that match. I've not watched it a lot. It's a thing that always pops up on YouTube and obviously the pop when I win is emotional as hell, man. It was great.

And for Foley to be there as well, for a big mark like me, it was something else and I can be proud of that because we sold that out, like, a month in advance and we didn't have that many yanks on it. We had Rhyno on it who was really just built as a midcarder.

Obviously we had Foley. He's part of it as well but selling that show out, Grado vs Drew, 4,500-5,000 people - that was just amazing, man.

2015 saw a clash of two of Scotland's best!

He told me before the match, "Yeah, buddy, what we're going to do, man. I think we've got an idea, I shoot you in the ropes, you come back and give me the hurricanrana."

I went, "F*** off. I can't f***ing hurricanrana you, ya dafty."

I go, "No, I'll do it." I was nervous before the match, my nerves completely went because I'm going, "Well, this is going to be s***e. I'm going to make a c*** of this hurricanrana."

Actually it ended up alright. It was the slowest, daftest, s***est, f**king hurricanrana, but it actually worked. The Drew match was tremendous.

Grado also echoed The Rock's sentiments regarding The Scottish Psychopath.

You heard The Rock say in the papers the other week that he is the next big thing, and he definitely is. Big, handsome guy, promo skills, that f***ing stupid accent. But other than that, he's an absolute monster and he's a star.

And after the match, it wasn't just gold Grado took home...

Mick Foley left his $20 bill in his pocket. I remember the next day going, "Ah, ya dancer! A f**king score!" Brilliant! it was amazing!

