Promising talent set to sign with WWE soon? What we know so far

Since the last few months, WWE has witnessed several signings that have added to their talented roster. While CM Punk was one such major signing, the promotion also managed to get Jade Cargill and Lexis King, fka Brian Pillman Jr. However, the Stamford-based promotion is yet to sign a star they have been linked with.

The superstar in question is Giulia. Towards the end of 2023, rumors suggested Giulia would be leaving STARDOM to join WWE when her contract expires. However, with one month left for her contract, the 30-year-old star's departure from the Japanese promotion seems inevitable.

As per reports, Giulia is set to leave STARDOM when her contract expires next month. However, unlike rumors suggest, the star might not be on her way to WWE. Instead, she is expected to work for Rossy Ogawa's new promotion, which Ogawa confirmed was in the works after he was fired from his last role.

While there were reports that also suggested a scenario in which Giulia would help Rossy Ogawa grow his new promotion, it will be interesting to see how long she spends doing so. With the Stamford-based promotion potentially being interested in signing her, Giulia wouldn't want to miss the opportunity.

Wrestling journalist once claimed Giulia did not receive an offer from WWE's rival promotion

When reports of WWE showing interest and viewing Giulia as a priority acquisition surfaced in December, many believed there would be only one obstacle that would delay or stop the deal. That obstacle was potential interest from the Stamford-based promotion's rival, AEW.

It was rumored that All Elite Wrestling was also interested in signing Giulia. However, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the 30-year-old star never received an offer from Tony Khan's company back in the day. Meltzer said the promotion did not go after her.

"Giulia never got an offer from AEW, at least as of a couple of weeks ago, like two weeks ago. For whatever reason, they didn't go after her. I don't know why."

You can check out what Dave Meltzer said in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

As per Meltzer's report, AEW had shown no interest in signing Giulia until last month at least. If the Jacksonville-based promotion's stance remains the same, it will be easy for WWE to sign Giulia once she decides she wants to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.