"Put me in the Hall of Fame!" – Ex-WWE star shares message for Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has approved the inductions of more than 200 WWE Hall of Famers over the last 30 years. One man who has not yet joined the elite group, Jacques Rougeau, recently shared his thoughts on his continued Hall of Fame absence.

Rougeau wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1994 before returning to the company in 1998. The three-time Tag Team Champion faced several major stars in WWE, including Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. He also famously pinned Hulk Hogan at a live event later in his career.

On Monte & The Pharaoh, Rougeau disclosed what he would say to McMahon if they spoke for the first time in three decades:

"I say to Vince, 'We had so many great memories together. Let bygones be bygones and show some good faith there and put me in the Hall of Fame!'" [28:18 – 28:28]

Rougeau has not spoken to McMahon since the mid-1990s. The Canadian quit WWE in 1994 after he was booked to lose a WrestleMania match at short notice. He also had issues with McMahon's lack of understanding about how hard his wrestlers worked.

Jacques Rougeau wants his family name in the WWE Hall of Fame

The 63-year-old is a member of the legendary Rougeau wrestling family, which includes his brother Raymond, uncle Johnny, and father Jacques Sr.

For the sake of his family's legacy in the business, the former WCW star believes he is worthy of being added to the Hall of Fame:

"I think the Rougeau name deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Rougeau said. "I'm told everywhere I go, 'Jacques, when are you gonna be in the Hall of Fame?' and I say, 'Probably when I go kick Vince's a**, I'll probably be in there!' I won't be in there pretty soon." [19:55 – 20:14]

Shortly before the 2023 ceremony, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan questioned why his former opponent is not yet a Hall of Famer.

