Questions we were left with after NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE just put on their second annual NXT TakeOver: In Your House. This year’s event was nothing short of exciting, featuring five action-packed match-ups. The In Your House concept is something that they brought back last year, and it turned out to be a great success.

In Your House started in the mid-90s, and was WWF’s title for most of their pay-per-views during the attitude era. Last year, NXT brought back a few other nostalgic shows as well, but the In Your House show was one of their greatest.

Again, this year’s show only featured five matches but each of them could be considered match of the year candidates.

There's no place like home. 🏠

There's no place like #NXTTakeOver: IN YOUR HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/NrdyiZalDp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 13, 2021

Xia Li took on Mercedes Martinez in a rematch from their 2017 Mae Young Classic encounter. Li had everything to prove, and her character development really shined during the match. Clearly, WWE has some exciting plans for her in the future.

Not only was Bronson Reed’s North American Championship on the line, but MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championships were as well. The twist is that they were all on the line during the same match.

Reed and MSK successfully defended their titles against Legado Del Fantasma in a Winner Take All Six Man Tag Team Match. The match provided the fastest-paced, high-flying action it was expected to.

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBaise brought back his Million Dollar Championship for In Your House. Cameron Grimes and LA Knight fought to be the next Million Dollar Man as the championship was on the line in a Ladder Match.

Raquel González retained her NXT Women’s Championship against a former champion, Ember Moon.

In Your House ended with NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeating four of NXT’s best in a Fatal Five Way Match. Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’ Reilly just were not enough in comparison to Kross.

The show was great, but it did leave the fans with some questions that will need to be answered soon.

Here are five questions we have to ask about what’s next following NXT: TakeOver In Your House!

Is Mercedes Martinez’s time in NXT coming to an end?

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez has been a dominant force in NXT and has managed to stand out among the rest of the NXT women's roster. Even though she lost to Xia Li last night, she still managed to stand at the end of the match.

That was until she felt the wrath of Mei Ying, Li’s manager and apparent leader of Tian Sha. Ying took out Martinez at the end of their segment, leaving many to question what is next for her.

In Your House might be one of the last time’s we see Martinez in NXT. WWE could be using this loss as a transition to either RAW or SmackDown.

Martinez did have a decent absence on NXT, prior to the last few months. She was a masked member of RETRIBUTION before WWE decided that they no longer wanted her to be a part of the group.

Now could be the time to have her appear in a role that suits her current character a bit better. There are rumors going around that she will somehow be tied to the returning Eva Marie.

Marie has aligned herself with Piper Niven, but Martinez joining the pair would make for an interesting turn of events.

If she does end up being a body guard-like character for Marie, it would be a good fit for everyone. Marie has stated that she is coming back to wrestle but if her character is the same as it was before she left, she might have some tricks up her sleeve in the form of Niven and Martinez.

The RAW Women’s Roster could use a bit of a shake-up and a strong physical competitor like Martinez would be a great addition.

The SmackDown Women’s roster is stacked right now, but Martinez would be a monster to be reckoned with. Her athletic abilities would fit in perfectly on SmackDown and her experience would be beneficial to some of the younger members on the roster.

Even if Martinez is done with NXT, this is not the last we will see of her on WWE Television.

