WWE Money In The Bank 2021 official predictions 

The day has finally arrived, for the first time since WrestleManina 37, WWE is back on the road for a pay-per-view and will emanate live from Fort Worth, Texas tonight for WWE Money in The Bank. This will be the first non-maina pay-per-view outside of the performance center or Thunderdome in over 16 months.

Tonight will surely be an action-packed night, as WWE will be featuring a total of 5 championship matches, along with it's two Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

Without further ado, let's quickly run through the card and predict the results of WWE Money in the Bank:

WWE's Tag Team Championship Matches

Projected Winners: The Usos & AJ Styles / Omos

WWE The tag team division has had a significant amount of hills and valleys to work through in the past few years. Between popular teams breaking up, injuries, and questionable throw-together-partnerships, the tag division on both RAW and SmackDown sometimes feels like the red-headed step child of WWE Creative.

However, at the moment both the show's tag team champions have some things going for them. They are entertaining to watch from an in-ring and character perspective, and each seem to have legitimate challenges coming after them. A combination not felt in the tag team division in some time.

With that said, the SmackDown tag team championships are coming off the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik, and will finally be returning to the Uso Penatenturay once more, and Jimmy and Jey will be able to stand behind their tribal chief as tag team champs on Smackdown.

On the flip side, AJ Styles and Omos will be walking out of WWE's Money in the Bank with tag titles firmly in hand. The duo seem to be really hitting their strive, and it would be an unwise decision to take the belts off them, just as live fans are getting the chance to react to their team chemistry for the first time. Their break up will come eventually - just not now.

