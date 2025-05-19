R-Truth to bring back WWE megastar to replace him against John Cena? Exploring the possibility

R-Truth is set to face John Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This will be an emotional bout for him, as he has to go up against the man whom he considers his childhood hero. Although Truth did show strong motivation to fight the Undisputed WWE Champion, many believe that he could back out of his marquee contest against Cena.

The former United States Champion may opt not to go to war against his role model. A wild speculation has been brewing that he could bring back Cody Rhodes to replace him against The Cenation Leader at SNME. Recently, there were reports that WWE was considering bringing The American Nightmare back on television.

Despite the rumors, the chances of Cody Rhodes replacing R-Truth in the match on the NBC show are extremely low. After his huge loss at WrestleMania 41, WWE would carefully manage Rhodes’ return to the title picture. Having him replace R-Truth in a non-title match would risk rushing his redemption arc. Moreover, the next chapter of Rhodes vs. Cena will likely take place on a bigger stage.

The match between John Cena and R-Truth is built on a personal and emotional narrative. Truth feels emotionally bound to rectify the WWE legend and bring him out of the dark abyss he is currently in. Replacing the 53-year-old would disrupt this carefully crafted narrative, which has been emphasized as a significant moment for Truth’s career.

Bringing in Rhodes would dilute the emotional stakes of Truth facing his idol. Hence, WWE making such a move seems implausible, and it is unlikely to happen.

R-Truth to be written off television after his match against John Cena?

Ever since John Cena turned heel, he has been unhinged. The Cenation Leader showed the world at Backlash that he can go to any lengths to retain his championship. However, his upcoming match against R-Truth does not have the title on the line, which makes it all the more menacing.

Cena could unleash a brutal attack on Truth after winning the match. He could annihilate the former United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The nature of the attack could be so severe that R-Truth may be stretchered away from the arena and might be written off television.

John Cena destroying the very man who considers him a role model would be a gruesome sight to see. It will accentuate his heel persona, making him look like a dominant champion. Meanwhile, R-Truth could receive tremendous support and empathy from the WWE Universe.

Should such an angle happen at SNME, it will once again prove the old saying right: "Never meet your heroes!" However, this is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen how things shape up this weekend.

