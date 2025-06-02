R-Truth to get rehired by WWE because of John Cena? Possibility explored

Only a few weeks after facing John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, R-Truth was shockingly released by WWE. As a part of his gimmick, Truth used to refer to Cena as his 'childhood hero' despite being older than him. The Last Real Champion could start feeling empty after Truth's release, and get him rehired in the company.

It's possible that Cena could start acting differently during his upcoming appearances and mention Truth's release very often. He might try to mention it casually in front of Triple H, but The Game could say that WWE doesn't have a place for old timers like Truth while looking at Cena. This could all lead up to Cena turning back into a babyface after SummerSlam.

Later, Cena could vow to get R-Truth back in WWE. He could start talking to higher-ups and even personally confronting Triple H. This could all lead up to a WarGames match at Survivor Series between Team Cena and Team 'Authority', who could potentially bring in Seth Rollins' new faction to face the legend's team of five.

This match could be a homage to their five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match from 2014, which saw Cena take on The Authority. John Cena could overcome the odds and win the match, leading to Truth's return. The two legends could celebrate in the ring after Truth signs his renewed WWE contract.

While this is all speculation, it would be great to see Cena put in efforts to get R-Truth back with the Stamford-based promotion.

Peter Rosenberg reacts to WWE's release of R-Truth

R-Truth's WWE release shocked the wrestling world. Many professionals from their industry shared their thoughts on this news. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg also shared his thoughts on Truth's release via X.

Rosenberg said that he believes that Truth is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. He stated that his release came out as a shock to everyone and that Truth was one of the most beloved people backstage.

"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."

It remains to be seen what's next for the veteran following his release from WWE.

