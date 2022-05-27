R-Truth has forged a Hall of Fame career in WWE

Over the course of WWE history, there have been plenty of performers who have endeared themselves to the audience by making them laugh. Inane and outlandish characters have existed since the carnival days of pro wrestling, so it only makes sense that The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment relies a lot on comedy in its shows.

Wacky WWE personas have pretty much run the gamut, and nothing seems to be off the table. We've seen everything from punk rockers to porn stars, all of them equipped with their own share of punchlines.

In the over 40 years that he's owned the promotion, Vince McMahon became the ultimate ringmaster. His wrestling circus even literally had a clown as one of its central characters for a time.

Perhaps no performer in World Wrestling Entertainment today understands McMahon's strange sense of humor more than R-Truth. The veteran star and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has been with the company since 2008, although he had worked for previously in the late 90's.

Prior to that, he was known as Ron 'The Truth' Killings and spent most of his time in the spotlight as part of TNA Wrestling. While there, he mostly portrayed a serious, sometimes militant character.

His athleticism and overall appeal led to the powers that be deciding to make some groundbreaking history with the up-and-coming star. He would become the first African-American to capture the NWA world title.

But it was in returning to WWE where R-Truth's comedic stylings have been put on full display

Killings, who at 50 years old is still in phenomenal shape, is more than capable in the ring. He still has the same cat-like quickness he displayed 20 years ago and his cardio is off the charts. So there's never been a question about his ability to 'go' in the ring.

But it's his willingness to engage in comedy and even poke fun at himself that has made him popular with fans and WWE management. At the same time, he's added years to his career by easing some of his workload in the ring. He could literally do the same gimmick he's doing right now well into his 60's.

🇻🇬 🇻🇮 @GeoffRhymer Pls Give R-Truth His Baby Back We Miss Content Like This lol (May 21, 2019) ⁦ @RonKillings Pls Give R-Truth His Baby Back We Miss Content Like This lol (May 21, 2019) ⁦@RonKillings⁩ https://t.co/RhWynCGyLO

From his imaginary friend Little Jimmy to his partnership with Goldust, he has always been able to play the aloof, clueless character with good intentions.

It's made him lovable to the majority of the audience, and it provides some much-needed comic relief to a company that can sometimes take itself way too seriously.

Once his career is over, R-Truth will most definitely be headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. He's a multi-time champion in the promotion and has stayed loyal to the brand. He's also close friends in real life with Vince McMahon, so it's almost like a slam dunk that he will eventually be inducted.

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle R-Truth celebrates with his WWE United States Championship R-Truth celebrates with his WWE United States Championship https://t.co/rWSo7t6kyn

Most importantly, he should be a part of a future HOF class because of his longevity and versatitlity. He's done everything that's been asked of him for several years now, and provided us with lots of laughs along the way.

They say that the whole premise of professional wrestling is to entertain its fans. If that's the case, then R-Truth can be marked down as one of the best onscreen performers of this era. And he did it all with a wink and a smile.

Right now, R-Truth is likely somewhere chasing the 24/7 title, likely in some kind of cartoonish scenario. But someday when the chase is over and his career finally ends? The last stop will be the WWE Hall of Fame.

What are some of your favorite memories of R-Truth's time in WWE thus far? Should he get one more serious run in the promotion before he retires? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell