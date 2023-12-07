Randy Orton & 3 other WWE stars who can realistically break Ric Flair's world title record

Over the years, Ric Flair has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. While the 74-year-old is currently at All Elite Wrestling, he is best known for his time at WWE. In the Stamford-based promotion, The Nature Boy has claimed many big records.

One such record that Ric Flair holds is the record for winning the most World Championships. In total, Flair has won 16 World Titles, and this achievement is pretty commendable. However, given how WWE is updating their history books, they would definitely want a current superstar to break The Nature Boy's record.

In this article, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could break Ric Flair's record:

#4. Roman Reigns has an outside chance of breaking Ric Flair's record

Roman Reigns has been leading the charge when it comes to breaking records in WWE. In his 1000+ day reign as champion, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has broken many records. While it is unlikely, there is a chance Reigns could break Ric Flair's record.

Currently, The Tribal Chief is a six-time World Champion. If Reigns does not retire early, and if WWE ends his dominant persona, he could have multiple feuds for the championship, resulting in him winning the title on many occasions. Even though the angle might sound tempting, the chance of it happening does not seem plausible.

#3. John Cena

While Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship wins was untouchable for a long time, John Cena managed to equal the same. Currently, Cena and Flair are both tied at 16 World Titles each. This makes the Leader of Cenation one of the most likely candidates to break legend's record.

However, the one obstacle in his way could be his inactivity and lack of time. Cena is currently an established star in Hollywood, and given the writers and actors strike just ended, it's hard to say when he will return. However, it will be interesting to see if he can make time and if WWE books him to break Flair's record.

#2. Randy Orton

Unlike John Cena, Randy Orton is still active in WWE. While The Viper was out due to an injury for a long time, he recently returned at Survivor Series: WarGames. When Orton returned to the premium live event, he looked in great physical condition, and this caused great delight to many fans.

Hence, when it comes to the men, Randy Orton is the most likely candidate to break Ric Flair's record. The Apex Predator is a 14-time World Champion, and given he will now be active, WWE could book him to break Flair's record.

The Legend Killer has also stated that he wants to break Flair's record.

#1. Charlotte Flair

The most likely candidate to break Ric Flair's record is his own daughter, Charlotte Flair. A 14-time World Champion, Charlotte has been one of the best women wrestlers in WWE's history. Even today, The Queen is a massive name on SmackDown and is regularly involved in massive feuds.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see Charlotte become the first superstar to cross Flair's record of 16 World Titles. At the age of 37, Flair has shown incredible fitness and hunger to compete against some of the best in the business. It will be interesting to see if she can break her father's record.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here