Randy Orton and 4 other absent stars who could return on WWE SmackDown at MSG

WWE SmackDown is going to be an exciting program. After last week's show took place in front of a capacity crowd in London, England, the upcoming edition will air live from the famous Madison Square Garden venue.

MSG is one of the most well-known arenas in the world and one that has been crucial to World Wrestling Entertainment. Madison Square Garden was the company's favorite building for a long time, and fans at MSG witnessed many of the biggest moments in wrestling history. Even today, the promotion still runs events there once or twice a year, if not more.

A handful of big matches and segments have already been announced for the show. This includes Tribal Court featuring The Bloodline, Sheamus vs. Austin Theory, Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect, and Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles.

Still, there could be more to enjoy on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. There's a chance that an absent star could appear on the big MSG show. Several top names have been absent but are rumored to return in some way. Who could return on the blue brand's latest episode?

Below are five absent stars who could return on WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

#5. Randy Orton's return has been rumored

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.



Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank. Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. https://t.co/PTtjXfVya0

Randy Orton is one of the greatest champions in WWE history. Aside from Ric Flair and John Cena, no WWE Superstar has won the world championship more than The Legend Killer has. He's also held numerous other belts, including tag team gold.

There have been rumors swirling regarding The Viper's impending return. Some believed it would happen as soon as Money in the Bank, while other reports stated it might not be quite yet. While Orton didn't show up in London, could he return on Friday Night SmackDown?

The former World Heavyweight Champion could return as part of the Tribal Court segment, as he has plenty of history with The Bloodline. He could also return and confront the winner of Austin Theory vs. Sheamus, perhaps setting his eyes on the United States Championship.

#4. Bray Wyatt & #3. Uncle Howdy, the creepy duo may finally return

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt is one of the more controversial names in pro wrestling. After being released during the Covid-19 related budget cuts, The Eater of Worlds was re-hired during the Triple H-led regime and returned at Extreme Rules 2022.

Unfortunately, Wyatt disappeared before WrestleMania 39, and the reason behind his absence isn't known. It has been said to be a health issue, but no other details have come out. Fans and insiders have regularly suggested an impending return could occur sooner rather than later.

The former Universal Champion could return during the next episode of WWE SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden. If he does show back up, he'll unlikely be alone.

Instead, the mysterious Uncle Howdy, allegedly portrayed by Bray's real-life brother Bo Dallas, maybe by his side. Could he return to once again torment LA Knight, or somebody knew entirely?

#2. Bobby Lashley hasn't been wrestling

Bobby Lashley at Backlash

Bobby Lashley is a multi-time WWE Champion. On top of his impressive resume of top titles that he's won, the All Mighty has been a dominant force in both pro wrestling and mixed martial arts for nearly two decades. Unfortunately, he's been missing in action.

Lashley's absence hasn't been explained. He did appear on Friday Night SmackDown during the build-to Night of Champions Premium Live Event. In fact, a video package highlighting The All Mighty was recently aired, yet he still hasn't been in active competition in weeks.

The big man could return to action on WWE SmackDown from MSG. He could interrupt The Grayson Waller Effect, target the loud and obnoxious Australian, or do something completely different. He could shockingly attack Edge, leading to a bout between the two.

#1. Carlito is rumored to be returning to WWE

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse PWInsider Elite: Carlito might make his return to WWE at the SmackDown MSG show on July 7. PWInsider Elite: Carlito might make his return to WWE at the SmackDown MSG show on July 7. https://t.co/RD6o5ohoZI

Is Carlito returning to WWE? Depending on who you believe, the former Intercontinental Champion may have already signed a new contract with the entertainment juggernaut. In fact, his return date has already allegedly been leaked.

Rumors suggest that the former United States Champion will return to WWE television at the Madison Square Garden event. He has not acknowledged this rumor, nor has the company revealed that he re-signed. As a result, all fans can do is sit and wait to find out.

If Carlito does show up on the blue brand, he may align himself with the Latino World Order. He represented the group at Backlash 2023 when he returned to the company for a one-off appearance, so it would make sense to continue that direction moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes