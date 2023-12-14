Randy Orton to achieve another rare WWE record? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the years, he has made milestones and created history, carving his name at the pinnacle of pro wrestling.

The Viper is finally back on WWE television after a long hiatus and is expected to be part of next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He could achieve yet another monumental feat in his esteemed career if he competes at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

If it happens, Randy Orton will become the only WWE Superstar to compete at WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 30, and WrestleMania 40. It is a rare record that no superstar has been able to make yet. It symbolizes Orton's longevity in the world of pro wrestling.

Other superstars who are in the same race are John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Rey Mysterio. While Lesnar and Cena are on a part-time schedule, The Apex Predator is a full-time superstar. Therefore, the possibility of him achieving this rare milestone is comparatively good.

Randy Orton competed in a triple-threat match against Batista and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXX. On the other hand, Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair teamed up to battle The Rock and Mick Foley in a handicap match at WrestleMania 20.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that he will continue the streak by competing at The Show of Shows next year.

Randy Orton's possible opponent at WrestleMania 40

WWE often sketches the layout of the matches for WrestleMania way back, and rumors and reports start to disseminate. One of the prime examples of this is the company laying the seeds for long-term feuds for The Show of Shows.

However, when it comes to Randy Orton, there are no reports or rumors about his potential match in Philadelphia as of now. One of the superstars who could lock horns with The Apex Predator at WrestleMania 40 is Drew McIntyre.

The two have a long history, and WWE could herald this feud on the basis of that. Recently, there have also been some mere activities from McIntyre following Orton's return, which could be the story to begin with.

The Scottish Warrior expressed dissatisfaction with Randy Orton when he easily forgave Jey Uso for what he did to The Viper. Moreover, after their encounter at Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre posted a picture of The Apex Predator with a caption saying that the company is full of snakes.

Therefore, McIntyre could be the one to lock horns with the 14-time World Champion at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.