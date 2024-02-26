Randy Orton to announce retirement in WWE due to injury before returning to attack superstar? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton may be about to pull off the unthinkable on WWE RAW after he announces his retirement. Orton's time at the Elimination Chamber didn't go well this year. Despite being one of the most experienced stars, he didn't get the win and was clearly in pain for much of the match.

Logan Paul cost Orton his win, attacking him with the brass knuckles after he'd already been eliminated by The Viper. This allowed Drew McIntyre to get the win on the night, with Orton missing out on his WrestleMania world title challenge as a result. The star is unlikely to let it go too easily.

Given The Viper's penchant for revenge and his ability to come up with schemes to get what he wants, Logan Paul might well be in danger.

The star was hurt at the Elimination Chamber match, his back suffering inside the structure, with rumors of a potential injury. Orton could easily use these rumors to play up how hurt he was.

When he comes to WWE SmackDown, he could well take to the ring to announce that his recovery had not gone as well as was hoped and that his injury was forcing him to retire. Given he had missed much time because of the injury, it would make this believable, and that's something The Viper has never been above using.

He would say that he was retiring, and this would put The United States Champion at ease. Thinking that Orton was going away, he'd mock The Viper, only to end up being attacked by him.

Given that WWE has done this in the past with Mark Henry only pretending to retire so he could attack John Cena when the star was unaware.

Randy Orton and Logan Paul are rumored to be set for WrestleMania 40

There's a report out stating that Randy Orton might well be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40. If that match takes place, this would be the perfect set up for it, with Orton getting his revenge for having lost the Elimination Chamber match.

It would also send a clear message to The Maverick indicating that he had bitten off more than he could chew when he punched Randy Orton.

The resulting rivalry between the two would easily be one of the more exciting stories heading into the event.