Randy Orton to be attacked by brand new faction during his match on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Exploring potential twist

Randy Orton has already been announced to participate in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming New Year's Revolution, a special-themed edition of WWE SmackDown. In this match, The Viper is set to face off against AJ Styles and LA Knight for the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The announcement was made by the General Manager Nick Aldis after the three superstars got engaged in a heated confrontation.

However, a twist may be in store for Randy Orton at New Year's Revolution, as recent reports indicate the formation of a brand new faction featuring Karrion Kross along with the returning Akam & Rezar, collectively known as the Authors of Pain. The duo's debut is expected to take place on the January 5, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While there is no confirmed news about their involvement in the New Year's Revolution match, the possibility still exists.

This sets the stage for the newly debuted faction to potentially interfere in the Triple Threat Match, costing Randy Orton his opportunity to face The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. As a result, either AJ Styles or LA Knight could emerge victorious in the match, earning a title shot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

The rationale behind this potential turn of events could be attributed to the perceived poor booking of Karrion Kross since his arrival in the Stamford-based company. Aligning him with, the Authors of Pain presents a fresh opportunity for the Stamford-based company to capitalize on Kross and involve him in a high-profile feud against the 14-time World Champion.

Moreover, with the addition of the Authors of Pain to his side, the feud between Kross and Orton is likely to showcase the dominance of this newly debuted faction.

Overall, the outcome of New Year's Revolution is poised to be intriguing, with questions lingering about the winner of the number one contender match and the potential targets of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain on their debut.

Randy Orton's current WWE contract update

Before making his earth-shattering return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Randy Orton had been on a hiatus from the Stamford-based company for almost a year. However, recent reports have emerged, providing clarification regarding the current status of The Viper's WWE contract.

According to these reports, Orton will be signed through 2024, courtesy of the time away due to injuries, leading to an automatic extension of his previous contract. Additionally, other superstars like Big E and Kofi Kingston are expected to see similar extensions due to their respective injuries.

Expand Tweet

Despite his hiatus, Randy Orton made a bold move by challenging Roman Reigns upon his return to SmackDown.

However, The Tribal Chief declined the challenge. Nevertheless, The Viper has the opportunity to claim a title shot by emerging victorious at New Year's Revolution.

Do you think Randy Orton will dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here