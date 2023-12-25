Backstage update on Randy Orton’s current WWE deal

New details are being reported on potential plans for Randy Orton's WWE future as his Hall of Fame career continues.

The Viper returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after being out for over 18 months. It was believed at one point that he might never wrestle again, but now he is back and going full-speed against The Bloodline. Orton teased a jump to AEW in 2019 but then signed a five-year contract to keep him with WWE into 2024. It was recently reported that the company may extend Orton's contract due to injury time off.

Now, an update from Fightful Select states that WWE sources indicate Orton will be signed through 2024 due to the time away with injuries. The previous contract will be automatically extended.

The automatic contract extension will also apply to The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. This was also recently speculated, and word now is that all three members will have their contracts extended.

WWE legend says AEW star could be the next Randy Orton

Ric Flair is a longtime associate and friend of Randy Orton, but The Nature Boy sees the next version of The Viper in AEW.

Flair recently spoke with Wrestling Classic and praised MJF as the pro wrestler with an unlimited future. The sixteen-time World Champion says Maxwell Jacob Friedman could be the next Randy Orton.

"Well number one, I think he’s [MJF] actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him," he said.

Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles is set to headline the January 5th New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. The winner of the Triple Threat Eliminator will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

