Randy Orton to be attacked by surprising name at Bash in Berlin leading to bizarre feud? Exploring the chances

Randy Orton is eyeing a 15th world title when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. The Viper will be competing at the premium live event in Germany after missing SummerSlam. He was backstage at the summer event where he seemingly ran into an unlikely real-life foe.

MGK could be gunning for Randy Orton, as old issues between the pair were brought to light this week. The American rapper could make a shock appearance in Berlin and cost The Apex Predator to kickstart a rivalry on-screen.

The Bad Things rapper opened up on a frosty backstage interaction between himself and Orton at SummerSlam. The Cleveland resident appeared at the PLE and accompanied Logan Paul to the ring.

MGK claims he told Randy Orton to 'f**k off' because he heard the veteran star 'talk s**t about him.' He didn't delve further into the WWE SmackDown Superstar’s response or what their real-life bad blood stems from.

However, it's fuelled talk of MGK entering the squared circle and competing in a WWE match. He could make an immediate impact by attacking The Legend Killer at Bash in Berlin to prevent him from becoming world champ.

Logan Paul could act as his partner, giving him wisdom from his experience competing in the company. This could lead to a potential tag team match down the line, with Orton maybe partnering with a celebrity against MGK and The Maverick.

MGK could have backup from Grayson Waller if he takes out Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin

MGK has yet to compete in a WWE ring, so it's unlikely he'll have the tools required to ambush Randy Orton successfully. The 34-year-old once took a powerbomb from RKO's friend Kevin Owens off the stage, but that's as far as getting physical has gone for him.

Logan Paul appears to be taking a leave of absence from the promotion after losing the United States Championship to LA Knight. This means MGK might need a helping hand to attack Orton at Bash in Berlin.

Step up Grayson Waller, who has been ever the troll on social media. The Australian star couldn't let the drama unfolding between the rapper and the wrestler escape him. He jokingly posted on X/Twitter:

"I was backstage at SummerSlam and saw the whole thing! MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock and then gave him a Noogie. It was wild."

MGK might use Grayson Waller as backup to destroy The Viper's dreams of a 15th world championship at Bash in Berlin. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was recently Logan Paul's lackey in his feud with Kevin Owens earlier this year.

