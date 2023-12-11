Randy Orton to be attacked by two former champions Triple H secretly signed back on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Randy Orton may have to look over his shoulder for two former champions secretly signed back by Triple H.

Orton has not only returned recently but made SmackDown his home, signing the contract offered to him by Nick Aldis. However, the SmackDown General Manager may be regretting that choice already, given that Orton hit him with an RKO moments after signing the contract.

On top of that, The Viper paid the fine for hitting him with an RKO willingly but paid him double, saying that the next payment was for the next time he did it. Orton has no intention of holding back given he just spent $100,000 as what he seems to consider a fee to hit Aldis.

At this point, the General Manager may hire some protection for himself. Two stars would be exactly perfect for that role.

It was reported that the Authors of Pain had signed with WWE before Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this year. Triple H was the one in charge at the time. Since then, though, they have not appeared anywhere.

Now, with rumors of them being part of the program at Survivor Series, there's a chance that they could return sooner rather than later. At this point, working as the two hired guns for Nick Aldis would make for an instantly hot angle. Not only would they be in a storyline with Randy Orton, but it would also put them front and center on SmcakDown, leading to more story possibilities later.

The stars have not been in WWE for more than three years now, and working with Aldis would help them establish themselves before going after bigger things.

Nick Aldis might bring his problems to Triple H if Randy Orton keeps going after him

Randy Orton is not known for keeping calm when told to do things. Aldis runs a tight ship on SmackDown, and while he'll be wary of the Viper, he would still want Orton to do what he says.

Given that Orton is more likely to hit him with an RKO than take an order, Aldis might end up going to Triple H asking for help with his Randy Orton problem.

While The Game would know Orton far better, given the history between the two names, it would be interesting to see if he would want to get involved.

