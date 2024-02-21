Randy Orton to break six-time World Champion's WWE Elimination Chamber record? Analyzing the possibility

When considering his impact on sports entertainment, it's impossible to overlook Randy Orton's accomplishments. The Viper boasts an impressive career in the world of professional wrestling. Having set numerous records, Orton aims to continue building on his already legendary legacy with WWE, starting with this Saturday's Elimination Chamber event. In fact, he may even look to break a record held by a six-time World Champion.

The six-time World Champion in question is none other than Chris Jericho. Currently with AEW, Jericho has not been in a WWE ring for close to six years now, which has pretty much exposed his WWE legacy to the wolves. With that in mind, the record Randy Orton will be targeting is the most number of eliminations in Elimination Chamber history, which The Painmaker currently holds with 10.

Considering he is already breaking one record, the record for most appearances in the unholy contraption, there is no reason why Orton cannot go for another. However, in order to beat Jericho's record, he will need to start, finish and win the entire match. After all, as things stand, he currently has just six eliminations to his name. So, the only way for him to change the history books is to eliminate Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in what would be an "ironman" of an Elimination Chamber performance.

Expand Tweet

No matter how you look at it, the WWE Universe is in for a spicy performance at Elimination Chamber. If Randy Orton can achieve great things and create a legacy at WrestleMania 40, his supporters will be eager to accompany him on this journey as he strives to cement his status as a legendary figure.

Randy Orton would love to win his 15th World Championship at WrestleMania

Winning the Elimination Chamber is just a small achievement for Randy Orton. Although surpassing Chris Jericho's record would be impressive, The Viper is more focused on the opportunities that may come his way at WrestleMania 40 if he emerges victorious. Ultimately, he will have the chance to secure his 15th World Championship title.

A victory in Perth, Australia, would allow Orton to challenge Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals. He would also be the second champion in the history of the new World Heavyweight Championship, while also outdoing his friend Triple H in terms of overall world championship victories.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe eagerly anticipates the Elimination Chamber as history awaits. Whether Orton can reach greatness remains to be seen, only time will reveal the answer.

Do you think Orton has what it takes to become a 15-time World Champion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE