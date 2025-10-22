Randy Orton to confirm his much-awaited heel turn by forming a new team with 3-time Champion? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton could pull a major swerve soon. Despite being a veteran, The Viper has been on an underwhelming run lately, failing to score any meaningful victories. Orton's frustrations could finally boil over, as he may turn heel at Saturday Night's Main Event by betraying his longtime friend and former mentee, Cody Rhodes.The American Nightmare is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming event on November 1. The Scottish Warrior has an opportunity for redemption after failing to dethrone Rhodes last month at Wrestlepalooza.In a shocking possibility, McIntyre may finally dethrone The QB1 as Undisputed WWE Champion, thanks to Randy Orton. The Apex Predator could not only turn on Rhodes, but also form a tag team with The Scottish Psychopath.Earlier, McIntyre had attempted to poison The Viper's mind against Cody Rhodes. However, Orton didn't fall for it and continued to side with his friend. That said, it is possible that the Scotsman's words may have left an impression on The Apex Predator.Moreover, the creative team needs to book Orton betraying Rhodes before it's too late. The Viper has been eyeing Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship for so long that it has become a meme among fans online.Therefore, Saturday Night's Main Event could be the perfect stage to execute this shocking angle. Moreover, a potential team of Orton and McIntyre could introduce a fresh dynamic to SmackDown, as two bitter rivals forming an alliance would be a captivating storyline.This would also allow The Scottish Warrior to capture another world title in WWE. McIntyre is a 3-time World Champion and has long deserved another run with the gold. That said, while it is possible, this scenario is only speculative at this point.Randy Orton may have a valid reason to betray Cody RhodesRandy Orton and Cody Rhodes collided in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. During the bout, Orton had Rhodes in position for a punt kick, but hesitated to pull the trigger, allowing Cody to move out of the way.However, when The American Nightmare saw an opportunity to exploit The Viper's back injury, he immediately took it. Rhodes sent Orton back-first into an exposed turnbuckle before hitting a Cross Rhodes to put away his former mentor.Given these events and Randy Orton's recent lackluster run, he could betray The QB1 out of frustration. That said, it is just speculation for now.