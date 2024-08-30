Randy Orton to debut 'new Legacy' and turn heel on Cody Rhodes after WWE Bash in Berlin? Exploring potential new stable amid recent comments

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will be in action this Saturday (August 31) at WWE Bash in Berlin. The former Legacy co-members are in world title matches, with Orton challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Rhodes is defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. The Viper is perhaps least likely to come out on top, which could lead to a highly anticipated heel turn.

The Apex Predator showed hints throughout the year of a potential return to his villainous ways. That could come to a head after WWE Bash in Berlin when he vents his frustrations and attacks Rhodes with new members of a new Legacy faction, DIY.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been competing in WWE SmackDown's tag division. However, they lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to The Bloodline earlier this month and could go in a new direction.

Randy Orton could turn to DIY to ensure he remains on the path to world title glory. A setback against Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin could lead him to concentrate on Cody Rhodes, who should successfully defend his title against Kevin Owens. He said on RAW this past week that he plans to create 'a new Legacy' soon.

DIY and Orton have been interacting in backstage tomfoolery on their social media accounts. This could be a swerve, and the babyface fun they appear to be having could be to make The American Nightmare drop his guard.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have proven they can play detestable heels in the past. The duo could be an exciting pair to link up with Orton as he 'creates a new legacy' and targets The American Nightmare.

The former NXT Champions aren't on the WWE Bash in Berlin card. They could be growing frustrated with their plummet since losing their tag titles. The popular pair could also decide that The Bloodline is too much to handle amid an ongoing feud.

Who joined Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the original Legacy?

Randy Orton was one of the most sadistic heels in WWE history during his time as the leader of Legacy. The faction debuted in 2008, led by RKO, and consisting of the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

The concept of Legacy was that each wrestler was multi-generational and came from a pro wrestling family. Legacy was similar to The Bloodline, albeit with fewer members and not a never-ending pool of Samoans.

Legacy did recruit a Samoan a few months into the faction's debut, with Manu, the son of Afa, the Wild Samoan, joining. Sim Snuka, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, also had a brief spell with the group.

Randy Orton benefitted from the group, with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. often helping him win matches. They were instrumental in the Legend Killer's 2009 Royal Rumble match triumph.

Manu and Snuka didn't last anywhere near as long as Cody Rhodes and DiBiase in the group. The latter duo parted ways in 2010 after RKO grew disillusioned with his understudies. They all faced one another in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 26, with Orton pinning DiBiase for the victory.

Randy Orton and Rhodes are the only two former Legacy members still active in WWE. Both are headlining WWE Bash in Berlin in world title matches.

