Randy Orton ended the careers of how many WWE legends? Astonishing unnoticed fact

Randy Orton has garnered multiple nicknames in his run in WWE, including The Legend Killer. As it turns out, he may have taken this moniker close to heart when it was discovered that Orton was the last opponent of multiple legends.

A recent Twitter post showcased that Randy Orton was the last WWE opponent of five wrestling legends. These names include Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Big Show, Mark Henry, and Matt Hardy.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Triple H's last TELEVISED match was vs Randy Orton.



Hulk Hogan's final WWE match was vs Randy Orton.



Last time we saw Mark Henry, Christian, Big Show, and Matt Hardy on WWE TV, it was with Randy Orton.



Orton really is the legend killer. Triple H's last TELEVISED match was vs Randy Orton. Hulk Hogan's final WWE match was vs Randy Orton. Last time we saw Mark Henry, Christian, Big Show, and Matt Hardy on WWE TV, it was with Randy Orton.Orton really is the legend killer. https://t.co/hMMZJb8sqp

The Game's opponent for his last televised match in 2019 for the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia was The Viper, who emerged the victor. The Hulkster's last match in WWE was in the 2006 SummerSlam, wherein he defeated Orton.

Big Show (aka Paul Wight) had his last bout in the Stamford-based promotion against Randy in an unsanctioned match, the latter taking the victory. On the other hand, Matt Hardy's last appearance in the company was in 2020, wherein he was "assaulted" by Randy. Mark Henry had his last appearance in the company in 2021, where Randy insulted him. All three of them are currently signed with AEW.

Another wrestling legend's WWE career may have ended due to Randy Orton

Randy Orton was a notable name in WWE, even when he was just beginning

The Viper's in-ring work and ability to play a character made him a valuable personality in WWE, even when he was just starting his career. However, one former star believed his influence led to his exit.

Ken Anderson, best known as Mr. Kennedy in WWE, performed in the company from 2005 to 2009. In August 2008, he injured his shoulder, causing him to miss a few months of action. Kennedy returned on May 25, 2009, where he competed in a 10-man tag team match, he was released four days later.

During the match, Randy Orton claimed that Kennedy botched a back suplex, causing Randy to land on his neck. The latter complained backstage, and not long after, Kennedy was let, he has never competed for WWE since. Fortunately, the two have since squashed their differences.

Why is Randy Orton not competing in WWE right now?

The Viper has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since May last year. The last time fans saw him was during his unsuccessful Tag Team Championship defense with Matt Riddle against The Usos.

After the title match, it was announced that Orton's back was injured and he needed surgery. He has since received the required medical treatment, rested, and is already back to training, according to those close to him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Cowboy Bob Orton says we might see Randy Orton back in #WWE very soon! Cowboy Bob Orton says we might see Randy Orton back in #WWE very soon! https://t.co/Th189nxryr

It remains to be seen if any more legends will be added to Randy's impressive list or if The Viper himself will join that club.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes