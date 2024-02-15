Randy Orton to face 7 ft 3 WWE star in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and looked to be in the best shape of his career. However, The Viper is trying to find his way back to the top on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, without a story, it seems that he could have a different opponent for the event in Philadelphia.

Omos made his return to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2024 after a long hiatus, with his last appearance coming at SummerSlam 2023. The 7'3" giant has been making sporadic appearances after breaking out as a singles star in the promotion following his feud with AJ Styles.

Last year, he went head-to-head against Seth Rollins and lost at WWE Backlash 2023. Over the past few months, The Nigerian Giant's appearances have become limited, and the company only uses the star for big premium live events under the new regime.

It would be for the best if The Viper gets to win a showcase match against The Nigerian Giant on the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia following his stellar return to WWE after nearly two years.

Why should WWE book a match between Randy Orton and Omos at WrestleMania XL?

In 2020, Omos started his journey as a WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW alongside AJ Styles. After a successful run as the RAW Tag Team Champions, the two stars went their separate ways following a small feud. Later, both men entered into different feuds in the promotion.

The 7'3" star has faced several notable names, such as Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins over the past few years in the company. However, Omos is still green and lacks experience in different in-ring situations after moving to the main roster.

A match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 could benefit both stars. The Nigerian Giant could get a rub against a veteran heading into a new season following WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a win in The Viper's column could give him more momentum to go after his 15th world title.

Moreover, the company needs to add more star power for the card in Philadelphia after the unavailability of other major names such as CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. The WWE Universe would like to see The Viper hit an RKO on The Nigerian Giant at The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Omos at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE