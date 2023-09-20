Randy Orton to finally make WWE return and align with 37-year-old former rival? Exploring the possibility

A recent video suggested that Randy Orton has finally returned to WWE's Performance Center and could be on track to make his televised comeback.

It's been over a year since Orton was last seen in a WWE ring, and a lot has changed in the company since then. Many fans believe The Viper will return and pick up where he left off with Matt Riddle, but it could be time for a change.

Orton could return to interfere in the match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura if it happens at Fastlane 2023. The King of Strong Style is expected to choose a stipulation for his imminent world title rematch against The Visionary.

If Nakamura's choice allows interference, Orton could make his comeback and help Rollins retain. There was a time when the two men were on the same page as part of The Authority. The 37-year-old also locked horns with Orton at WrestleMania 31 in a memorable bout. Hence, the veteran could return and look for a way to restore some order on RAW alongside the world champion.

Will Randy Orton be a target for The Judgment Day when he returns to WWE?

Randy Orton was once part of an angle with Edge, so there is a chance that he could return to the company and be part of a story with the faction the latter created, The Judgment Day. If he steps into a feud of that level, he would need some backup of his own. Seth Rollins could be the perfect man to join forces with Orton, considering the former's equation with the heel group.

An alliance between the two men would also allow Orton to turn on him down the line and push for one final run as WWE Champion. Rollins and Orton could eventually have another WrestleMania classic in 2024 to culminate their potential program.

Do you think Randy Orton is ready to return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

