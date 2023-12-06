Randy Orton to find himself with an unlikely ally on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

Randy Orton made an emphatic statement last week on SmackDown when he officially signed with the blue brand. The Viper did that in order to exact vengeance on The Bloodline and hunt down each and every member of the group.

However, it looks like Orton has dug a grave for himself, as the heel faction has the numbers advantage. Nonetheless, The Apex Predator could find himself with an unlikely ally this week on SmackDown.

The name in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been away from television for a long time. He has not been seen on WWE programming ever since The Bloodline obliterated him.

Styles is reported to finally make his much-anticipated comeback on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He could potentially align with Randy Orton to take on the Roman Reigns-led faction.

The Phenomenal One suffered a devastating fate when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ambushed him and put him on the shelf two months ago. Therefore, he might be on a rampage, looking for retribution.

With Orton and Styles having a common foe, there's a very good possibility of the latter joining The Viper when he returns next week on SmackDown.

Is WWE planning a blockbuster match for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton has returned to WWE with one goal in mind: to take out the entire Bloodline. Last week on SmackDown, he made his intentions clear when he signed with the blue brand.

WWE is seemingly cooking up a mega match for The Apex Predator against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The former stated that he intends to wipe out each and every member of The Bloodline.

Randy Orton specifically sent an ultimatum to The Tribal Chief via The Wise Man. The Viper told Paul Heyman to call Roman Reigns and let him know that he was back and was coming to hunt him down.

WWE is likely planning a blockbuster match between the two juggernauts at next year's Royal Rumble. Although there are no reports of it currently, the company is seemingly heading in this direction.

