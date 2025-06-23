Randy Orton to form a new Legacy with debuting stars at WWE Night of Champions? Potential explored

Randy Orton has punched his ticket to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. The Viper will now battle either Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes for the coveted crown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. Orton has made it clear that he wants to win his 15th World Title, and he will do it by any means necessary. The Viper may live up to his words and shock the world at the upcoming PLE by forming a new version of his iconic faction, The Legacy, with two debuting superstars.

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr. used to dominate WWE in 2008-2010 as part of The Legacy. The villainous stable had a successful run in the Stamford-based Promotion before ultimately dissolving. The Viper could recreate the faction with two up-and-coming superstars with a rich family history in the business, Zilla Fatu and Lance Anoa'i.

Last week on SmackDown, The Viper sent a message to the semi-finalists of the KOTR Tournament, including Jey Uso. While talking to The YEET Master, Orton noted that their families have shared a long history. Additionally, during the Fanatics Fest, Zilla Fatu (son of Umaga and cousin to The Usos and Solo Sikoa) interacted with Randy Orton in a heartfelt moment. The Viper gave the Samoan star a warm hug and mentioned that he would be seeing him soon.

This sparked curiosity among fans and opened up the possibility of Randy Orton taking Zilla Fatu under his wing. While the 25-year-old is not officially signed to WWE, he continues to impress everyone with his performances on the independent circuit. Fans expect the Stamford-based promotion to sign the young star soon. If The Viper forms The Legacy 2.0 with Zilla Fatu, he could add another real-life Bloodline member to the faction in the form of Lance Anoa'i.

Lance reportedly signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut back in 2024 but has yet to make an appearance. Debuting alongside a legend like Randy Orton could instantly turn Zilla and Lance into major players in the company.

Fans expect Randy Orton to clash with Cody Rhodes in the final. The Viper has made it clear to The American Nightmare that there is no line that he wouldn't cross to win the KOTR Tournament and earn a chance to face John Cena at SummerSlam. This makes the possibility of Orton taking assistance from two debuting stars at Night of Champions even more likely.

While it is an exciting scenario, it should be noted that it is only speculative at this point.

Randy Orton could turn heel at Night of Champions

The Viper once claimed that he would RKO his own grandmother if it was necessary for the WWE Championship. So if he says that he is willing to go to any lengths to win the King of the Ring Tournament, there aren't many scenarios that would be deemed impossible, including him turning to the dark side.

If The Viper locks horns with Cody Rhodes for the coveted crown, he may resort to underhanded tactics to get the win. While Orton has been a tremendous babyface, he has done some of the best work of his career as a heel. Only time will tell what The Viper will do at Night of Champions.

