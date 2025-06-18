Seth Rollins to add 45-year-old babyface superstar to his faction at Night of Champions? Chances explored

Since revealing his alliance with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins has been on a mission to take control of the industry. The alliance has only grown stronger since then with the additions of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Visionary could add another member at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE in the form of a 45-year-old legend.

LA Knight ruined the plans of Rollins and company to qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament semi-finals, as The Megastar invaded RAW for two consecutive weeks to make sure Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were unable to win their respective qualifiers. However, since Seth Rollins holds the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, his presence is expected to be felt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Night of Champions.

Night of Champions could end up being a major night for the villainous faction, as Randy Orton could turn to the dark side and join it. The 45-year-old qualified for the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament by beating LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black in a Fatal Four-Way Match on last week's edition of SmackDown. He will now clash with Sami Zayn this Friday, with the winner heading to Riyadh to compete in the final at Night of Champions.

Fans expect to see long-time friends Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes lock horns for the coveted crown in Riyadh. The Viper was in the final last year as well, but fell short against Gunther. However, Orton may have a master plan up his sleeve this year to ensure he walks out victorious.

If Orton collides with The American Nightmare at Night of Champions, The Viper may revert to the dark side and betray his long-time friend. The brief interaction on this week's RAW between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes sparked speculation of a potential alliance between the two. However, WWE could pull off a major swerve and have Randy Orton join forces with The Visionary.

The Viper and The Architect are no strangers to each other. The two stars have previously worked together as members of The Authority. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton could reignite their bond at Night of Champions, leading to The Viper winning the King of the Ring Tournament. That said, this angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran pitches an interesting name to join Seth Rollins' faction

While there have been many speculations about the next potential member of Seth Rollins' faction, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman believes LA Knight should become the latest member of the villainous alliance.

After the Money in the Bank PLE earlier this month, Coachman took to X and pitched the former US Champion as a possible candidate to join Seth and Co.

"To be honest, we’ve been discussing who could be the fourth member of that group, and if you say the name LA Knight, I wouldn’t hate it. You’ve got two enforcers already. Why not have a guy who can talk really well, has charisma, and looks great in a suit? So maybe, they could have a segment where Seth Ron [Rollins] said, 'Hey, you really impressed me in there. What do you think about this?' Or something like that," he wrote.

The Megastar is currently at odds with Seth Rollins and his faction. Knight has already taken out Breakker and Reed on different occasions and has vowed to come after The Visionary. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

